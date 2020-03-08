Black people are guilty of a lot of things that I am not proud of, but one thing black people do not do is teach their children to hate whites or any other race.
How fragile life is, and we are in control of releasing our best selves. But it seems that simple truth brings out the worst in us. For several days I have been pondering the subject and trying to come up with the answer as to why.
What is in the atmosphere that is causing us to go off the deep end so quickly? What is it that is in the air that causes us to make general statements that we know are not true? What is causing us to be ready to throw in the towel and give it all up — our pride, our dignity, our principles — simply because someone states a truth?
Several weeks ago, I wrote that racism is alive and well and we all know that it is. By saying that, one would have thought that I was a member of Sherman’s 60,000 troops that marched to the coast of Georgia cutting a trail miles and miles wide, killing, burning and destroying everything in our path. The vile language and the hate that was spewed on social media was unbelievable from my fellow citizens.
The language caused me to do some checking. I thought that I had missed something about the black people, a culture that I have been a part of all of my life. I began at home and I asked my husband. He had not witnessed the accusations that I had, so he was fresh. I said I need to ask you a question and it is very important. He asked “What is it?”
I said I want you to think as far back as you can and answer me honestly. Do you know of any black families teaching their children to hate white people? He did not think long before answering emphatically, “No, never.” He said that the black people that he grew up around never taught hate at all.
From him I turned to one of my many sons, and I set him up and put the question out with no prelim as to why I was asking him. His answer, a resounding “No, never,” was just as emphatically shot back as my husband’s response was.
The next day a group of us went to lunch after having a meeting. We talked on many topics because the service was slow, and I ventured to pose the $64,000 question to that group.
The group was made up of people from all walks of life. Two were educators, one was a social worker, and one had a PhD and the other three were just ordinary people. They looked surprised that the question was even asked. They looked at me for a time as if to say we know you know the answer to that question.
I explained that several of our citizens in the community truly believed that blacks do teach hate ... All of them said that they had NEVER experienced black families teaching their children to hate. Everyone at the table had witnessed white parents saying to their children, “Don’t you go over there and play with those ... children.” But never the reverse.
One of the philosophers in the group reminded us all that we could not afford to teach hate based on color. Because of the raping of our mothers and sisters, we as a people were forced to accept all colors. We had the darkest to the lightest shades in our families. Many black families have relatives in the family who could “pass” and some of them did.
When that was mentioned, I recalled a situation that happened to me personally as a child. My black neighbor had a child by her white plantation owner. She was not raped. It was consensual and they agreed to keep the child in the South, not thinking about long-term consequences.
Rosalind was her name. She was hidden in the house and never allowed to come out to play with us or her cousins. The time came when she was of age and had to attend school. She was a most beautiful child who had no social skills. She was actually extremely fearful of people because she had never been around them.
Even today I remembered her attaching herself to me for some reason. She would get behind me and peek out in a most frightened manner. I protected her as best I could and comforted her daily. She had the brightest eyes and they were always filled with fear of the unknown.
The other children were amazed at her behavior and wondered where she had been all of her life. I cannot recall her ever playing or speaking to other children. She just gazed at them with fear in her eyes. Our school was 25 miles from where we lived so, each day, she sat on the seat with me for the long bus ride back and forth to school.
Her behavior was like that of a frightened pup that had been taken from its mom. It was an experience that I had as a child that I will never forget. I was some years older than Rosalind and tried to keep up with her even after I left South Carolina.
How dare you believe that black families teach our children to hate. By your saying that with such venom makes one believe that you feel that it is justified and therefore should be done. Many times, the human nature of man is to accuse others of what he or she is guilty of.
So, let me close the chapter on that accusation by saying that when you find a black family that does teach or has taught their children to hate — not just white people but any race — reach out to me. I do not know everything about black people, but that I do know that as a people we do not travel down that dark road.