The question was: What was your most memorable Christmas?
The ones that I recalled immediately were the “odd Christmases” — where we deviated from the traditional yuletide formula. Like the Christmas my wife and I spent at a hospital while her father was in a coma.
There was also a Christmas that I spent as a young teen in Arkansas that falls under the memorable category.
That year, we were visiting relatives in Arkansas and decided to go with the family to a midnight Christmas Eve service at the Episcopal church where my aunt was the organist. The music was wonderful, and they also offered communion to everyone in the sanctuary.
When it came around to me, I turned up the plastic shot glass and immediately sensed something different about this particular communal offering. The grace juice had a nice kick to it. Being Methodist by trade, I was accustomed to the smooth taste of Welch’s grape. This was not Welch’s grape. I resisted the temptation to bellow “That’s what I’m talking about!” as I slammed down my amateur shot glass.
Being about 13, I had never tasted wine, and really didn’t know what I had just consumed.
“Mom,” I whispered to my mother, who was kneeling beside me. “We need to get some of that grace juice at our church.”
Later that evening, snug in a bed at my aunt’s house, with visions of Episcopal communion juice dancing in my head, I was met with another irregular Christmas occurrence. At about 3 a.m., I was awakened by a deafening siren.
Startled, I thought maybe the house was on fire, or this was a bizarre Arkansas Christmas tradition. Soon, I was told to go down to the basement — that was the town’s tornado siren I heard.
So, everybody in the house — there were about 12 of us — went down to the basement, where we congregated in our pajamas with nothing to do, groggily staring at each other.
Soon, the younger cousins got Christmas giddy, and it fell on me — the oldest cousin — to entertain/supervise them. In the basement, we found an old foosball table and played a round-robin tournament until the siren quit wailing — our sign the town was safe again for Christmas snoozing.
Unfortunately, it was now 5:30 a.m., a pot of coffee had already been brewed by the adults, and the youngsters had found some chocolate — along with a bad case of Santa-itis. I tried to sneak back into bed at no avail. Christmas morning was on, and I was ordered to participate.
Nearly 40 years later, that Christmas, of all others, stands out, rather fondly, in my memory. Yet I don’t remember a Christmas present I received that year.
A material gift doesn’t always make for cherished Christmas memories. A gift of material does.