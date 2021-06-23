THE ISSUE: The RN-T is reporting the proposed Popeye’s on Turner McCall Boulevard has resubmitted plans that call for their new building to fit within the footprint of the current building there, and it will need no variances. This means an automatic approval for the project.
Our local paper did not give any information about the entry and exit plans of the new proposal. The first time the Popeye’s plans were submitted, the RN-T printed their site plan. The public outcry against those plans was not an anti-chicken fast food movement. It was an attempt to relay concerns about traffic safety for drivers on Turner-McCall Boulevard and also for the adjoining school zone and two adjoining residential neighborhoods.
How the site plan designs traffic to come and go from the business is a public safety concern for everyone. If the busy fast food restaurant’s traffic is directed into the adjoining two residential neighborhoods and school zone, then that traffic becomes another safety concern, plus a quality of life issue for those noncommercial areas.
The newspaper article left us in the dark about how ingress and egress is handled in the new Popeye’s site plan. Even though this is an auto-approval, the public should still know what traffic issues it is going to face and, hopefully, remember who is to blame for them. The public can ask for tighter land use codes for businesses (again), and also demand its Board of Commissioners support better public safety and quality of life for Romans through actual enforcement of those codes.
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: Anyone who has been in busy moving traffic on Turner McCall in East Rome and abruptly finds the traffic at a dead stop knows they are likely eastbound at Zaxby’s. This is a daily occurrence, and it is dangerous.
It happens because a business was allowed to build on a lot that is too small to contain all the traffic that it generates. Simply put: the business is too big for its britches. Just like at Bojangles’ a few blocks away. The customers sit at a full stop on Turner McCall and form a line to enter the parking lot.
Mind you, they are not sitting at a full stop in a turn lane; it’s a regular traffic lane of a state highway. At Zaxby’s, the traffic coming up behind is busy obeying a traffic light, watching the movement of cars and pedestrians in the intersection ... aaannd most drivers are unconsciously picking up speed to drive on U.S. 411 as this is the last stop light on TMB as it merges.
As drivers in the outside lane clear the traffic light and intersection and finally look straight ahead, they may suddenly realize the cars right in front of them are lined up at a dead stop on this busy five-lane state highway that is a main road through the city. It is a dangerous disaster zone that your mother, father, spouse or teen driver will certainly experience sooner rather than later.
WHOSE FAULT IS THIS MESS? Most cities’ leaders would not have allowed this problem to happen because of obvious public safety concerns and basic business knowledge about things like traffic counts and the required number of parking spaces and the amount of holding area necessary for traffic in drive-thrus. However, here the codes are established and set and then seem to be regularly gone around.
Now that East Rome traffic is just outright unsafe, the public should ask their city’s leaders: “Who has allowed this section of TMB in East Rome to become so unsafe for commuters, public school buses, St. Mary’s School students, residents of the area and all our local or visiting biscuit and burger lovers?”
Also, this area is what visitors first see when they arrive in Rome from U.S. 411 E or U.S. 27 S. It isn’t very enjoyable for visitors or residents to experience this section of Turner-McCall; yet, this unsafe mess is one of our “Grand Entrances to Rome.”
“Welcome to our nightmare!” is what it actually screams.
Public safety is never an unreasonable expectation or demand! BUT ... the current Commissioners will blame the previous Commissioners, who will blame the board that previously hired the expensive consulting firm that will likely be used again someday with similar results.
However, it will only become a truly complete mess after City of Rome officials have had time to find ways around any sensible land use codes they consider are impeding their “economic (tunnel) vision” for Rome.
WHAT CAN WE DO? About the Zaxby’s blunder? Nothing now. About Popeye’s likely unsafe traffic? Nothing now. About Bojangles’ traffic snarls? Nothing now. What’s done is done and can’t be fixed under our current rules, codes or laws.
We put our public safety and quality of life concerns into our Board of Commissioners’ hands, and they let us down. The potential for traffic problems and quality of life issues has been known and fought over for many years. Apparently, our commissioners don’t care as, rather than seek enforcement of development codes, they seem to constantly seek loopholes for the latest proposed business.
Their “growth at any cost” philosophy has resulted in an economic (tunnel) vision that has let Romans down. We need to remind them that economic growth is only one element that makes living in Rome desirable. Citizens rightly value public safety and quality of life equally as well. A good life in Rome is a multi-faceted gem.
THE END THOUGHT: Surely we can elect commissioners that will provide a sensible balance for us. Let’s look for that in the upcoming election. In the meantime, please drive safely as the odds are stacked against you in some areas of Rome.