Many of us with compromised immune systems are behaving like the Biblical character Naaman, who was a great man in military might and was looked upon also as an outstanding leader. Naaman had leprosy and wanted to be healed. After a short search for a healer by way of the king of Israel, who tore his clothes out of frustration, Naaman found the cure.
Elisha the man of God sent to the king, saying, “Why have you torn your clothes? Please let him come to me, and he shall know that there is a prophet in Israel.” When Naaman got to Elisha’s door, the servant told him that the prophet said for him to go and wash in the Jordan River, and he would be healed of the leprosy.
This infuriated Naaman for several reasons. He expected the prophet to come to the door and perform some ritual over him and greet him for who he was, a powerful commander. He was so accustomed to having the attention poured on him that he began to walk away and to refuse the healing.
His servant stopped him and said, now if he had told you to do something complicated you would have done that. What will it hurt for you to do the simple thing of going to the Jordan and wash seven times? Naaman was a bright man and could see the reasoning in what the servant said. He went and washed seven times in the Jordan and his skin was healed.
Those of us with compromised immune systems for various reasons have been given simple instructions to avoid being attacked by the COVID 19 virus. We have been told to stay home, practice distancing ourselves from each other and to wear a mask until more information comes forth about the virus. Why are those instructions so hard to follow in order for lives to be saved?
To follow those simple steps will save the lives of many, including the violators. We in this country are at the 100,000 death mark, and according to scientific reports the number will probably go higher by June.
Patience is a necessary game changer. People who have compromised systems should be willing to follow the instructions and wait. You do know that many died before getting to the hospital? You do know that for many the virus attacked one day and the individual was dead the next day? You do know that many had the virus, went to the hospital and were sent back with the disease to die at home? You do know that some who had the virus suffered through it at home and were miraculously healed by God’s grace?
The governor said that he has enough beds ready for the stubborn and the disobedient. He stated that he has set up the World Congress Center to house 1,000 beds, and he has enough room to convert it to hold another 1,000. He also came here a couple of weeks ago to see if we had enough bed space to handle all of us when we are attacked. Our problem may be that some of us are rushing the attack and will not get to use the beds that are being supplied.
You also know that there is no cure or vaccine for the virus. The only thing that will save the individual is hope and the miraculous hand of God.
What is our problem? I realize that many of our homes may be crowded, but it’s nothing compared to what our ancestors had to deal with. Many of the houses with six to 16 family members had no more than two bedrooms. They made it and so did you, because you are here, healthy and happy. Most of the families had to use outhouses and no running water. Today that is not the case. Even the smallest apartments have a bath and a half. What is our excuse for not staying home and, when out, why are we not able to distance ourselves?
Yes, I know several weeks ago I wrote that loneliness or isolationism is not for human beings. We were created by our creator to be gregarious. Loneliness is not just a feeling. Loneliness indicates a need just as thirst or hunger.
But just as we can go without food and water for a while, we can live in the state of loneliness for a little while longer. Let us not carelessly put ourselves in the 100,000 death total. Some of us may have to be on the front line working and that is understandable. Most of the compromised people that I see are not out going to work but are out to satisfy that thirst for mingling with other people of like needs, minds and nature.
People who have compromised systems can suffer with the understanding that this too will end, because no situation lasts forever. All that I am saying is, stay home and stay safe. When you go out, put on a mask. If you do not have masks, get a handkerchief and put a folded coffee filter inside to help with protection.
Find something to interest you at home and let us ride this one out. It is for our own good health. Check in with the God who made you. He will remind you that, just as he was with Naaman, he will be with us.