We’ve got some insanely talented students in this community.
As just one example, I recently was asked to judge the Darlington Technology Competition. I’ve been a judge for a couple years now and I’m always impressed by the creativity and dedication the students show.
During the competition, students of all ages and grade levels are encouraged to use technology and tools in a variety of ways and to create different things depending on their abilities.
As I judged some of the categories in this year’s competition I was impressed by the level of creativity that went into many of the projects.
Depending on their grade levels, students had to build web sites, create graphic designs, create games, produce videos, build web applications or design a house.
One of the coolest things I saw was a submission in the category of Product Design. Two seventh graders, Emma Francis Cromartie and Reese Bell came up with an idea for a product that helps endangered sea turtles. They saw a problem (turtle nests on the beach being disturbed unknowingly by people). So they decided to create a device which is essentially a stake that can be planted near a nesting site. It would have a sensor on it that would emit a beep when people or animals were near. And it could even contain a small camera to monitor the nesting site.
That’s a really innovative idea by two local seventh graders. The girls did their research, put lots of thought and time into designing the product and explained how and why they came up with different features for the device.
Other students used technology tools to create beautiful artwork or to enhance their photography.
These students are learning to use technology to build and create and that will help them, and our community, in the long run.
We’ve got a story in today’s paper about Coosa High student Carolyn Smith, who’s the first female Eagle Scout in the Northwest Georgia Boy Scout Association Council. She recently constructed three concrete benches with beautiful mosaic seats for the GE Trails and Garrard Park.
There’s a group called the Rome Youth Symphony Orchestra that nurtures local young musicians and gives them an environment in which they can learn and hone their talents. It offers opportunities to perform and to grow as musicians.
Two students at the Floyd County College and Career Academy — Eli Abdou and Shane O’Neill — worked on a project to help in the fight against COVID-19 and presented it at a recent health summit. They wrote software and created hardware that basically recognizes if someone about to enter a building has a fever or not. The computer activates a mechanism that can unlock a door if the thermal sensor does not detect a fever.
“They wrote the software, built the hardware and basically made a mini computer that can store code and includes thermal sensors, proximity sensors and a door lock mechanism,” said the students’ robotics and engineering teacher Kevin Van Der Horn. “They made it completely from scratch and consulted with the health department.”
That project would go to the local, regional and state levels of competition. Van Der Horn said he believes it has a good chance of winning at the state level.
Many people know about Rome Little Theatre and its many productions throughout the year. Well, they always make sure to have a children’s production in which the entire cast is made up of young actors, giving them a chance to learn and develop their performing skills and put on lively and colorful productions.
That’s a wonderful way to foster a love for the arts and could give those kids the confidence and the skills to take their talents to the next level.
Now I know not every local student has access to the same resources, funding and technology. And I hate that. I wish all our kids had the same opportunities to learn and grow. That’s why it’s so important to encourage and support our students in their education. If you can afford to fund technology and educational resources or the arts for underfunded schools or kids, that would be a huge help.
And I’d like to thank all those local parents, teachers and school staff and volunteers across the community who actively and excitedly encourage kids to learn and to be creative. I appreciate all those who offer everything from a smile to a helping hand to a bit of wisdom kids who want to do big things.
There are so many reasons why young people get discouraged or bogged down with stress and pressure. Thank you for being one of the reasons a kid doesn’t give up.