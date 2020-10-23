It seems like difficult situations are the rule of thumb in 2020, doesn’t it? If it can go wrong it will, and often in ways that we couldn’t possibly have imagined.
Whenever I’m faced with a hard situation, there is one family story that always comes to mind, one in which my mom is both the hero and the damsel in distress. A cute little 6-year-old me plays a supporting role, though it could be argued that I am the villain of the tale.
In 1973, Mountain View Baptist Church, our family church, raised the funds to buy a Chevy Blazer for a couple serving as missionaries in Mexico. The terrain where they were stationed was fairly rough so the church decided that a tough 4-wheel drive vehicle was the way to go.
The truck was a shorter identical version of Dad’s Suburban, and his job at Delta meant that our family could drive the vehicle to them and then easily fly back home with no added expense to the church.
The fact that I was only 6 and my sister, Jennifer, was just over 2 might have factored in the con column for any other family, but my parents were no strangers to driving and flying adventures with small children, and it just made sense for us to go.
While the drive out would have room for all manner of creature comforts, the fact that we would be hopping on a couple of planes to get home meant we needed to pack light. Mom gave me the challenge of taking only the toys that I could fit into my Mrs. Beasley metal lunch box. Wasn’t she brave?
I was young enough that I don’t remember my exact process of elimination in choosing what toys would make the long journey, but I know that I didn’t eliminate quite enough, because that lunch box was packed as tightly as it could possibly be and barely close.
I do remember that I was smart enough to pack the tiniest of toys, with quantity winning out over scale in my careful planning. Mom recalls the minutiae of my choices very clearly, as well, and you’ll soon learn why.
The journey out followed the southern coast line to a small border town in Texas called McAllen. It took two days to drive there and we arrived with the Blazer so laden with lovebugs that Mom and Dad had to stop and wash it before meeting up with the young missionaries.
Once the truck was ceremoniously (and cleanly) transferred, with proper greetings and salutations, we got on a small plane out of McAllen and flew to the larger and newly renovated airport in Houston to catch our Delta jet for home.
I guess the time was tight, because Dad headed in one direction to check the baggage and Mom headed for the gate. Jennifer was young enough that she had to be carried, along with Mom’s carry on and diaper bags, and I was walking along with her, carrying my all important lunch box.
Since the airport was in the final stages of its renovation, the signage was not all up to par and Mom quickly became lost. She found herself at the top of a very long escalator, needing to get to the bottom, with no hand free to offer to me as she stepped aboard.
I had ridden escalators with her numerous times, she was sure that I was up to the challenge and carefully coached me to follow, but once she stepped on I did not, and there was simply nothing she could do.
Panic set in on her downward journey, and she frantically called for me to stay put, that she would be right back. I was not at all impressed with her promises and began to jump up and down, screaming at the top of my lungs.
She was about halfway down the escalator when that lunch box popped open and a cascade of tiny toys started flowing towards her. She was terrified that they would jam the mechanics if she didn’t collect them, so, Jennifer on her hip and bags by her side she leaned down and started picking the toys up as fast as she could.
By that time a policeman had arrived to stand with me until she could get back to the top, which she finally achieved with her load in tow. Mom decided that the best thing she could do was to immediately locate an information desk and ask for help finding the elusive gate.
As she approached, a man dressed in a very nice suit stepped from the door behind the counter and he looked at her and said, “Mrs. Sheppard, I will take you to your gate.” She didn’t know how he knew her name, she hadn’t told it to anyone, so she concluded that Dad must have sent him to find her.
While I had refused the help of numerous people during the traumatic happenings, I took this man’s hand with no argument and he walked us down a short corridor and pointed across the way to a check in desk. “You just head right over there and they can get you checked in,” the man told Mom.
She was so grateful to have finally arrived and she turned to thank the man, but he was gone. Where in the world did he go? There was no time to consider it at the moment. When she asked Dad about it later, he had no idea what she was talking about. He hadn’t sent anyone because he didn’t know that she needed help.
It wasn’t until sometime later that Mom concluded that he must have been an angel. Nothing else made any sense.
How wonderful it would be to step in and help someone in need, then quietly disappear; to be an angel, and make the best of someone else’s bad situation.