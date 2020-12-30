I find it challenging to write this column as I know you are so tired of reading about the pandemic and how it has changed so many of our lives.
I wanted to ring in the new year with different sentiments and something that would bring our focus back to hope; replacing our fears with strength, just like we managed to do living in the ’60s. I hope that I can bring you something refreshing; a little something that you can tuck into your heart and call upon every time you feel afraid, as we know our time of trouble is not quite over.
I was born in 1960, amidst one of the most divisive eras in history. Many civil movements arose and changed our society’s course, much like what is happening now throughout our nation. We have witnessed history repeat itself again; where feelings of fear are now as pervasive as they once were back then. A time of a “new normal” and upheaval.
For example, in November of 1966, when the African American Republican elected in Massachusetts became the first Black senator in 85 years. We have experienced some of the same things in our politics recently. It was an exciting time also when the first African American woman was elected to Congress in November of 1968. A time when strange sounds reverberated from a box in our living rooms from a now famous musical group called the Beatles. It was also a dark time of war, when the media was vital in steering all Americans’ thoughts, swaying folks to choose one side or the other. Much like now.
It was a time of extreme fear for our nation for several reasons. At 8 years old, I remember the palpable fear my mother felt, of something I could not understand. A danger of invisible exploding bombs. When children were taught how to duck and cover in the classroom, assuming the bombs would land at any moment. She told me much later how fearful she was then; everything felt “catawampus” (her favorite word). It dominated her thoughts and drained her of energy she needed to keep her family cared for and safe, much like it is for me today.
What has history taught us? Society in the past has suffered from the same things we are suffering from now. We are dealing with so many things beyond our control, creating a narrative that sounds so familiar and yet the variables are so different. Strife, racism, and discord dominate our landscape now as it did during the ’60s. We came out of it slowly, learned much, but most importantly, we became more resilient.
Our families were so grateful for the bombs that were never dropped, and we realized again that we are not alone in this fight called life. Spirituality and religion soared, and people started coming back to church and traditions. We became stronger. That is what we will do, become stronger in our new normal in 2021. We can feel less fearful when we remember where we came from.
Now conspiracy theories, albeit credible at times, make us cringe and want us to choose sides, just as it happened 50 some odd years ago. Let us start, not a sexual revolution as happened during that time, but a fearless revolution of strength. To not be afraid of what is going on around us but instead turn our hearts and attention to the only one that can provide us with the peace we so desperately need now. Our faith will chase away our fears and force us to focus and lean on not our own understanding but that of history.
Several slogans were born out of that era as well that have stayed with us for decades. Let us fashion one for ourselves now, that our children will remember so that we can pass down much more than Barbie dolls and iconic music. Instead of “Make Love not War,” how about one like “Hope for Healing.” We must not listen to the destructive thinking that we are the gods of our own destiny. This pervasive ideology has marred our landscape again as it did then.
I challenge you to embrace a historical saying, “I have a dream...” and act upon it as Martin Luther King Jr. did in his famous speech in 1963. We are created equal, not to God, but to each other. That means we should treat each other with kindness and pass along the message of strength, peace, and hope that only God can give us. The most precious commodity that we need to peddle now is our faith. Faith in each other and the healing that has happened throughout history can happen once again.
Remember the ’60s that we survived as a nation, to come out better than before. As you raise your glass to 2021, think about our extraordinary history of healing and how we learned to tuck God in our front right pocket each day. Yes, I have hope that we can be fearless and powerful once again (John 14:27).