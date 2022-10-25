My dog Banjo had a run in with a Berry College skunk. And boy did that skunk leave an impression on us.
Banjo and I usually hike the trails at Berry on the weekend. And on Sunday morning as we made our way along one of the trails, a fat ol’ skunk was sittin’ on the side of the trail. Banjo saw it before I did and she immediately lunged after it. That startled skunk lifted its tail and sprayed Banjo right in the face and chest.
When I tell y’all the whole woods were filled with that awful stench in a matter of seconds. Banjo immediately backed off and started rolling in the leaves to get the smell off her. I called her and when she came to me I ‘bout fell over from the smell.
Now I’ve smelled dead skunks on the road before. You know sometimes you’ll be driving and that smell hits you and you know immediately a polecat (which is what I call a skunk sometimes) was in the area. But I’ve never actually had one spray that close to me.
I knew we had to get home and try to get Banjo a bath. But I dreaded that car ride. Before we got back in the car I used an entire pack of wet wipes I keep in my car to try to get rid of as much of the spray that I could see on her fur. And yes I could see a yellowish film on her chest and neck. I wiped her down repeatedly, gagging the entire time.
I got her in the car, rolled down all the windows and tried to make it home as quickly as I could. My stomach was turning the entire way home. That awful sweet stench seemed like it was in my hair and in my clothes and in my mouth.
One the way home I was already getting advice from friends on what to do.
I’d always heard that tomato juice would help. But three or four of my buddies said to create a mixture of hydrogen peroxide, baking soda and dish soap.
So that’s what I did. I hosed Banjo down outside, slathered her with that mixture and got her good and clean. And you know what? It worked. Which is not to say it got rid of the smell completely but it certainly made it about 90% better.
After I gave her a couple more baths in the same solution (which she absolutely hated by the way) I was satisfied that she could be inside the house.
But after dealing with the smell on Banjo herself, I still had to contend with the smell all around me. It was in my clothes, my hair. I did a couple loads of laundry to make sure anything that could possibly have the odor on it was washed.
However, the smell still lingers in my house and in my car. I’m using all sorts of candles and essential oils and lotions and potions to try to cover up the smell. But I know it will just take time for it to go away.
Throughout this ordeal I got a LOT of advice on social media. Here are just a few of the responses when I posted a photo of a very pitiful looking Banjo getting one of the baths she detested...
— Tomato juice will help the dog. Not sure about the car. Or house. Usually a match and gasoline.
— I had a St. Bernard that tangled with a skunk once. Terrible odor.
— My mom had a Pomeranian that got skunked twice. No matter how much Mom bathed him, had him groomed, etc., Casey forever had the faint odor of skunk whenever he got wet.
— Powder your carpet and seats with baking soda then leave the windows up all day and vacuum it out tonight late or in the morning.
— Not that this will come as a shock, but speaking from personal experience with 2 of my 3 dogs. It takes 8-10 baths and about 2 weeks. At least.
— Bathe her, then saturate her coat with a large can, 2 if needed, of tomato juice. Works every time.
— This is why I have a naked cat that stays indoors under blankets. I’m so sorry.
— So I have experienced this with my dog. All the anti skunk home remedies and home remedies are all bull. Banjo will stink for about 6 months. However you will go nose blind to it and only notice it when she is wet. The first 2 weeks are pretty rough though.
— Sister Debbie says bathe her in tomato juice then shampoo mixed with baking soda.
— OMG, Banjo!! Is she ok? Did she get hurt, or is it just the putrid smell? Godspeed.
— I’ve heard this helps. 1 quart 3% hydrogen peroxide, 1 tsp. baby shampoo or grease-cutting dish detergent, 1/4 cup baking soda.
— Glad you used the baking soda, baby shampoo and peroxide. It’s the best remedy from YouTube. Let it soak on Banjo for 5 minutes and wash off.
I rescued Banjo from the pound in Polk County a couple years ago so I’m not entirely sure, but I’d put money on the fact that this was her first tussle with a skunk. I’m praying it’s her last.
Y’all be careful out there. Those Berry College skunks pack a wallop.