Banjo

A pitiful looking Banjo endures another bath after her run-in with a Berry College skunk.

 Severo Avila

Severo Avila is Features Editor for the Rome News-Tribune.

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In