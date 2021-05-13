At the corner of Galisteo and West Alameda in old Santa Fe sits the emporium of Seret and Sons. In 1980 during my stint at The Santa Fe Opera, I would often walk up Galisteo to the now shuttered Galisteo News in order to grab a coffee and read the newspaper. I would glance across the street and marvel at the exotic storefront of Seret and Sons.
I’ve never been to Morocco or Algeria, but upon entering the huge antique doors of the shop one is immediately transported to a magical and fictitious land of Ali Baba and the mythical 40 thieves.
The first large room is filled to all corners with every matter of rugs and floor coverings. A myriad of colors assaults the senses as if one was afloat in an inky ocean. There are huge rugs, runners, wall hangings and more that seem to have been transported from some ancient potentate’s palace aboard creaky sailing ships.
One room gives way to others like a labyrinth. I’ve stepped into Seret and Sons for over 40 years and never fully explored its riches.
Usually one is greeted by a salesperson who always maintains a certain quietude. The business is notable for its calmness. There is no artificial music piped in to create an “ambiance.” Heck, the place IS an ambience.
Actress Carol Burnett said about Santa Fe, “Santa Fe is the only place in the world where you pick out your front door before you decide on the rest of the house.” Seret and Sons is filled with ornate doors, doorframes, and architectural elements.
Carved portals adorned with fanciful elephants lean against adobe walls. Wrought iron crescents resting against a pillar wait for just the right home.
My favorite area at Seret and Sons is actually outside the store, in back. There is a large lot at the rear where one’s imagination is snared by ornate gates, doorways, and window frames. They are stacked, or I should say, leaned, in groups of 10 and 20. The pathways between the museum pieces barely accommodate a person.
A short while ago my wife and paid a visit to the yard of antiquities. We recently had a coyote fence constructed at the edge of our portale, our patio. Our fence ends with a short sidewalk linking the area with our carport. We designed the fence with Seret and Sons in mind. In short, we hoped to find the perfect door.
There is a mind-boggling array of treasures in the Seret and Sons back lot and we had measurements, a tape measure, and an open mind as our guide listened thoughtfully to our needs. Miraculously, we spotted a Moroccan door festooned with ancient ironwork, and more so, the doorway matched the dimensions of the fence opening with perfection.
The artisans who installed our coyote fence affixed the doorway with ease, and the project took on a finished aura.
After all those years of looking in the windows and peering into the back area of Seret and Sons, we finally made a purchase.
I went back to Santa Fe this week seeking a companion purchase. I had in mind matching windows suspended from an iron frame that stands beside our outdoor fireplace. This time I had not only measurements, but also photographs of the now completed coyote fence and doorway.
What do Middle Eastern architectural elements and southwestern style have to do with each other?
For centuries the Santa Fe area has been a crossroads of culture, faith, and creativity. The cultures of Spain, native America, and Anglo (as in back east) commingle and provide a cultural soup that continues to simmer today. I suppose that would explain the longevity of Seret and Sons.
The assistant at Seret and Sons led me through the winding hallways of the store out into the back yard. Within moments he found a pair of ancient window shutters that were the brother and sister to our Moroccan door, and indeed the pair now hangs gracefully at the edge of our portale.
New Mexico is called the Land of Enchantment, and one of those enchanting elements surely is the free flowing commerce between art and architecture. Others jokingly call this area the Land of Entrapment. I think there may be a bit of truth in both.