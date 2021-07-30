I recall some things that I saw people do that seemed odd. Having no knowledge why they were doing these things got my curiosity up. So I would ask them. Got some strange answers. As a young fellow, it seemed strange to see a grown up doing things that didn’t make sense to me.
When I was a kid going to Neely School, I had to walk from Fourth Ward to Rome’s Clock Tower Hill. There was this man who walked the street looking for pieces of string. You could see him all over town, walking and looking at the street. He would pick up the string and take a roll from a bag that he had on his shoulder. He would tie the piece he had found to the roll and then place it back into his shoulder bag.
I also remember a man who walked the street picking up cigarette packs. He would straighten out the pack and then fold it and place it with others that he had. He would take the aluminum foil and fold it and place it with others that he had. You might see him just about anywhere you went in town. He carried what looked like a briefcase to put the aluminum in. I watched him place the pack separately from the foil.
Then there was a man who carried a sack and picked up bottle caps. I have seen him with the sack so full that he could hardly walk. When you saw him he would be walking in the gutter. I was told by my mother to never walk in the gutter for you could be hit by a car. He didn’t seem to care, for in the gutter was where the bottle caps were.
As a police officer, I remember answering a call to a clothing store on Broad Street. When I got there the salesman told me to watch a woman who was looking at a blouse. She looked the blouse over, then wrote in a notebook. She then moved over to another table and did the same thing. I thought at the time that this was odd.
Back in the old days, cars were not as plentiful as today. I remember that I would catch the bus at Callahan and North Broad. There was this fellow who would watch as the bus passed, going to where it turned around. Then he would start to walk at a fast pace. He worked at a service station at the corner of Sixth and Broad. I would look for him, and most of the time he would be almost at work when we passed him.
There also was this fellow who would walk down Broad Street talking to himself. I would stand and watch him and wonder what he was saying. Sometimes he would be talking to himself and burst out laughing. I often wondered what someone could say to himself that would make you laugh at yourself.
Then there was a town drunk who would come up to me on the street. I would look at him and say, “Go and sleep it off.” In return, he would blow his foul breath in my direction and say, “I am drunk and demand to be locked up.” I remember telling him, to go away for I didn’t have time to mess with him. I’d say, “Come back when the traffic dies down.” He would go into a back alley but reappear when the traffic died down. I would call a car and send him to jail.
Let’s go back and see if there was a good reason for what these people were doing.
Take the man who walked around picking up string. I approached him and asked him what he did with the string. He said that another man had a roll of string that weighed a record-breaking amount. His goal was to beat it and make a Guinness World Record of his. Sounded logical to me.
What about the man who walked around picking up cigarette packs? He told me that the tobacco company gave away prizes for a certain number of packs, along with the aluminum foil. He showed me a pocket knife and, smiling, he said, “I got this for only 500 packs and foil.” Sounded OK to me — for at that time, there was no way of beating having a good pocket knife.
There was the man who went around with a sack on his back picking up bottle caps. As a small boy, I approached him out of curiosity. He smiled as I handed him a bottle cap. I remember asking him why he wanted them. He had a folder and he opened it. There were pictures of all the old cowboys. My eyes must have bugged out, for he had a smile a mile long on his face when he said you could trade them for movie tickets. Well, I’m here to tell you that I cut into his business, for I kept all the bottle caps that I could find. To a small boy who loved westerns, it made good sense to collect bottle caps.
I remember approaching the woman in the clothing store rather hesitantly. She smiled and said, “Officer, how are you?” I explained why I was there and that the people who owned the store were wondering what she was doing. It was quite simple when she said, “Comparing prices with other stores.” She would go around comparing prices, then go back and buy the one with the best price. Nothing wrong with her, a thrifty shopper.
There was the man who looked like he was trying to outwalk the bus. I asked him one morning what he was doing. He smiled and said, “Saving money. I let the bus get even with me, then start to walk. The bus goes to the end of the line and by the time he gets back to pick me up, I can get within a block of my work. That saves a nickel. In a week I have saved a quarter. It’s all about saving money.” I guess it’s good to be thrifty, but from Callahan to where I had to go it was well worth a nickel.
There was the fellow who walked Broad Street talking to himself. I watched him and one day I asked him why, and what he found funny. He looked at me and said, “Officer, I get to the point to where I want to talk to someone with some sense, so I talk to myself. And as far as me laughing, I sometimes tell myself a joke that I have never heard.” Letting out a big laugh, he turned and headed down the street. I knew I had been had. Laughing to myself, I went into the street and worked traffic.
And the old drunk — the reason he wanted to go to jail? The jail was the only home he knew. It was a place to sleep and be fed. He would get a check, and when his money ran out that meant no more booze. He would live in jail until the next check came. Nothing wrong with him. Just a case of survival.