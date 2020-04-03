As best as I can remember I was somewhere between 5 and 6 years old when this took place. I may have told some of this before. This time I am going back and write more about the way it happened. At least the way I remember.
We were living in Kingston when the farming got bad. The landowner only wanted to let my father have half of the land that he had been farming. My father found a farm close to White that was a better deal. The man who owned the land got too disabled to work it. He told my father he could farm as much as he wanted.
So from Kingston we moved to White.
The house was huge. It had six rooms on the first floor and four on the second floor. My sisters went though and picked out their room on the second floor. My mother told me I would be on the first floor. I tried to get her to let me sleep on the second floor but to no avail. I knew that they wanted on the second floor so they could giggle and laugh half the night. You know the way silly little girls do.
Things went good for a while — then things began to happen. It came with me being accused of messing up the girls’ room. They said I came up and threw the bedcover onto the floor.
But one day during supper, when we all were at the table eating, there was a noise that sounded like someone was dragging something down the hall. My father got up and went to check. He came back shaking his head. “You girls get up to your room and straighten it up,” he said.
They looked at each other. Then the oldest girl said, “We cleaned up our room and made up the bed this morning.”
When the girls went up to their room, I followed. I peeped though the door and saw what our father had seen. The cover on the bed was thrown all around the room. I began to say, “I didn’t do it,” when my oldest sister came over and put her arms around me. The others followed, all saying they were sorry they had accused me of messing up their room. They knew this time that I had not been in there.
That night I went to bed. One of the settees that my father made was in my room. The cushion on it was much softer than the mattress was, and I would pull a piece of the cover from the bed and sleep on the settee.
I had just gotten asleep when the door opened and my sisters came into the room. One of them whispered, “Can we sleep in your bed? We are afraid to stay in our room.” I said “yes,” and snickered as they crawled into my bed.
I was awakened the next morning by my mother, who was demanding to know why the girls were in my bed and I was on the settee.
It worked out all right. The girls’ bed and stuff was moved downstairs into the empty room. I would sleep on the bed instead of the settee. The door at the top of the stairs would be locked and no one would go there.
It was obeyed — all except my mother catching me asleep on the settee. From that moment on, the upstairs and the settee were off limits. Especially the settee.
I was lying in bed one night when I heard someone in the hallway. Thinking it was my father and wanting a drink of water, I got up and looked out. I saw what I thought was my father go into the kitchen. I went to the kitchen where the water bucket was.
Back in those days, the hydrant was on the back porch and at night a fresh bucket of water was brought into the kitchen. There was always a dipper in the bucket. I didn’t see my father in the kitchen. I went over to the bucket and got the dipper full of water.
I really don’t know what happened next. I turned the dipper up to take a drink when all the water poured out on me. I took a towel and tried to clean it up. The front of my clothes were wet.
I started back to my room and I thought I saw my father going toward the front of the hall. I couldn’t let him see me wet, so I sneaked back into my room and hung up my clothes to dry. With my birthday suit on, I went back to bed.
The next morning the subject was why was us kids running up and down the hall making noise. My mother wanted to know who spilled water in the kitchen. I told my father I had seen him in the hall. He assured me that he had not been there at all last night.
You could lay up all night and listen to noise in the hall.
One weekend my mother and father had gone over to Cartersville for something and left us kids there alone. The crop had been gathered and we knew they was ready to move out of the house. Us kids were out in the yard.
I was rolling a tire around when one of my sisters called me. She pointed toward the upstairs window. The tire rolled down against the front porch and stood up. Nothing on either side of it to hold it up. In the window, what looked like an Indian in full headdress stood looking out. I don’t recall ever playing with that tire again.
We gave our parents a blow by blow as to what we had seen in the window. We were informed that we would be moving from there in a couple of weeks. My mother always said that the house was haunted. I don’t recall that my father ever said anything about it. I remember that us kids were sure glad that we moved.
Was the house haunted or am I remembering things that didn’t happen? I don’t think I remember anything more clearly down though the years than the man looking out the upstairs window. I can still close my eyes and see him.