If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times. Our community has a wealth of cultural experiences for those who are open to it.
We have so many avenues to experience art, music and theater. And one of those is the symphony. As an example, we’ve got a treasure in the Rome Symphony Orchestra. And I’d like more people to know how accessible and enriching their performances are.
This past weekend, the symphony gave me four tickets to their Sunday concert — “A Dickens Christmas on Broad” at the Rome City Auditorium. A friend of mine, whose name is Marcela, had family visiting from out of town and said they were looking for something they could do together. I suggested the symphony’s performance and offered her my tickets.
Marcela has been living in Rome for almost three years and has never attended a symphony event. Below is just a brief description of her experience in her own words.
“As we eased ourselves in our seats, we were delighted to see a packed theater and the carolers began their performance. They were dressed in Victorian caroling attire and their voices were delightful and upbeat. Shortly after, the lights were dimmed and the conductor began the symphony’s performance. I took some time to browse through the program we were given upon entering and was pleasantly surprised with the information on concert etiquette. For a non-concert goer like me, this was quite informative. Truly, you learn a new thing every day.
The performance included Christmas classics like “O Holy Night,” “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night” among others. Some of these songs involved the audience as singers, aided by the carolers, making it truly an interactive performance. I was not expecting that.
But the last song was the cherry on top. It was “Sleigh Ride” and it was performed just like you’d hear it on the radio. The conductor had the whole audience enchanted by now and you couldn’t help but feel the holiday cheer in the air.
I can safely say that by the time the concert ended we were all in good spirits and glad we had spent the evening with the Rome Symphony Orchestra. Since then, I have looked up more information about their upcoming performances and cannot wait to come back with my children. Over all, it was a delightful night with a delightful orchestra.”
The concert was also attended by some very special guests of the symphony. They were 12 “joyristas” from Java Joy, an organization that provides employment for adults with disabilities. In addition, the symphony also extended an invitation to about 15 guests at the Davies and Ruth and Naomi shelters.
Barb Beninato with the symphony told me later that the carolers were an a capella quartet, The Tinseltones, out of Atlanta. They were dressed in Victorian costumes and sang traditional and nontraditional holiday songs.
If you haven’t attended a symphony performance before, you really should give it a try. The next concert is in January at the Rome City Auditorium. Forget what you think the symphony should be. Go experience it for yourself. Dress up or dress down. They don’t care. They just want you there.
Organizations like the symphony need our support. Rome Little Theatre needs our support. The DeSoto Theatre needs our support, Rome Area Council for the Arts needs our support. Rome History Center needs our support.
If we don’t help keep these organizations going, it would be a big loss for Rome and Floyd County. You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry. Keep these cultural gems alive and thriving in Rome. Buy tickets, attend performances, visit exhibits, go listen to local musicians. Support artists before they move on to some place that will.