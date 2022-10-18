Jamie Baker had a great idea when she opened Trendy Teachers at 231 N. Fifth Ave. in Rome’s River District almost two years ago.
Now, she’s got an even more RAD-ical concept: R.A.D. Toys, as in an educational toy store due in early 2023. She’s moving across the street to larger quarters to accommodate both enterprises.
The RAD name comes from “River Arts District.” And the new address, 212 N. Fifth Ave., is the first thing you see on the right in the recently restored Star Building (courtesy of Lathan Smith and rechristened Riverhouse) just off the Oostanaula Bridge as you leave Broad Street.
”We decided to open an educational toy store because research shows that learning through play is an important part of a child’s development,” says Baker. “Educational toys can help develop problem-solving skills, teach about conflict resolution and cause and effect work. It also teaches children about sharing, helps develop their fine and gross motor skills and nurtures their creativity and imagination.”
And then there’s the fun part of it all: playing with cool stuff.
”We sold a few brands and items within our current store but we’re limited due to how small our store is,” she says. “Our new location is triple the size of our current location so we will house both businesses under one roof.”
That’s good for parents, teachers, kids and the emerging River District. From North Fifth to Third Street to Avenue A, the district is seeing more eclectic shops and restaurants open. Amid it all, the Four Stones group continues to take down older buildings between Third Street and the Oostanaula to make way for apartments, a town center and other projects.
Popcorn & Politics
It’s not easy being Greene — or is it? Our ringside seat at the Marcus Flowers/Marjorie Taylor Greene debate at GPB Sunday evening was what you’d expect: The incumbent’s different views of the political world under a sky of her own vs. the challenger’s “we must do better” attacks. But the takeaways were personal: Amid campaign season, Greene has seen one of three children married, another walking down the aisle (church, not House) in December and a third off to college.
Plus she awoke Monday to a New York Times piece detailing Greene’s “comeback” with the added caption: Her “success demonstrates Trumpism’s hold over the Republican Party.” We’ll know on Nov. 8.
School board’s whisper campaign. So the latest is a whisper campaign questioning the residency of Rome Board of Education hopeful Douglas Whatley Jr. Already facing pressure to withdraw in order to prevent the dilution of Black votes, the latest one is about whether he lives in Rome.
We decided to go Snopes.com and checked again with City Clerk Joe Smith, among the best in the business. Smith says Whatley has signed the affidavit affirming his residency; that he previously voted here starting in 2016 through the January 2021 elections; and has not filed for homestead exemption in any other community or county.
Plus there’s another factor to remember: Whatley also is on the ballot as advance and absentee voting is well underway. We also found out a few others have called to check on the rumor.
Whatley is one of four candidates seeking to fill the open school board seat. Also in the hunt are Toni Blanchard, the appointed fill-in until this election; and challengers Jenny Carpenter and Ron Roach. The city-only election is winner take all unless two or more candidates finish with the exact same number of votes.
All those absentee ballot “changes” just mean more. We put the “revised” absentee system to the test this season (we met the age “limit”) and it takes just a few more minutes to complete.
♦ As promised, our absentee ballot was mailed Oct. 11, arrived two days later and was hand-delivered to the 12th Street elections office midmorning Oct. 14. The text came in just before 1 p.m. Sunday confirming our “general election ballot has been accepted!”
♦ What’s involved after applying for the ballot: Adding our driver’s license number; putting the completed ballot (black or blue ink pen) into the white envelope; placing it into the yellow return envelope; signing and dating it as well as printing our name; and then dropping it off or mailing it (you pay the postage).
♦ At the elections office, there was no drop box visible on Friday but we were told one would be available by today. Be mindful if you go inside as the reception area is small, especially with four or five others filling out paperwork of their own.
♦ What we liked: Having a chance to go online while voting to research a couple of on-the-fence races before making final choices.
There is still time to vote absentee but ballots must be returned before 7 p.m. election day, Nov. 8.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the Sanders family and Rockmart’s Pizza Farm: They opened the business on a whim in the summer of 1972 and quickly realized they had a hit on their hands. Even a catastrophic fire in January 2021 didn’t slow them down for long. Tommy Sanders and family are celebrating their 50th anniversary, now in the new spot across from Rockmart High.
Valley to the sudden end of the baseball season: We expected to be glued to a Braves/Dodgers National League Championship Series this week. It was a drama set up in the Freddie Freeman debacle and then fed by both teams claiming more than 100 wins and division titles. The Phillies and Padres had other plans; no Braves, no Dodgers, no Freddie. Poor pitching? Cold bats? Whatever. Spring training can’t get here fast enough (Feb. 25 vs. Red Sox).