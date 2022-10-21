Dueling for dollars: The latest campaign finance reports for 14th Congressional District candidates Marcus Flowers and Marjorie Taylor Greene are in — and they’re stunning.
Through Sept. 30, Democrat Flowers collected nearly $14.5 million for the race vs. $11.6 million for Greene, the Republican incumbent. So we’re at $26.1 million with ongoing contributions yet to count.
No other House race in the state comes close. Together, the 13 other seats have combined contributions of $29.3 million. By comparison, the 11th District race, which includes Bartow, shows contributions to Rep. Barry Loudermilk and Democratic challenger Antonio Miguel Daza-Fernandez in the $820,000 range, with all but $96,000 going to the Republican incumbent.
So basically, almost half the money in Georgia’s 14 House races are for the northwest corner of the state.
A caveat: These numbers are for the candidates who made it to the Nov. 8 ballot and do not include those defeated in the primary and runoff. The source is the Federal Election Commission.
Where are these dollars being spent? For Flowers, there are payroll costs (staff and himself), credit card processing fees, campaign expenses including hotel rooms. For Greene, major campaign expenses; campaign staff (including consultants); traditional outlays (advertising, etc.)
Some of those expenditures are staying in Georgia but most of those are payroll, office supplies, accommodations, etc. The rest are being exported outside the district and state.
Popcorn & politics, too
Vote early: The incredible first-day statewide turnout for advance voting in Georgia, including 811 in Floyd County, illustrates the elections model is forever changed. That total rose to 2,709 through Wednesday.
As many as half of local voters now cast their ballots before election day (Nov. 8 this year), which means the final-push campaigning needs to wrap earlier and then be nurtured until the precincts open.
What’s interesting about the Floyd turnout: It is a light local ballot, with just the city-only Rome Board of Education seat and the county-only 11 a.m. Sunday alcohol issues on the ballot in addition to the 14th Congressional District race. Everything else is “up ballot.”
Weekend voting:♦ You can vote this Saturday and Sunday at the elections office on East 12th Street. Saturday: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 until 5 p.m.
Final league meeting before the election: The League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd County meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Rome First United Methodist Church’s Wilder Center. Guest speaker is County Commission Chair Wright Bagby.
Floyd GOP meets Oct. 27: The Floyd County Republican Party meets at 6 p.m. at John Henry’s Grill. Guest speaker: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.♦ “Attendance is free but if you would like to eat, please bring $15 for the buffet, which begins at 5:15 p.m.”
Business, Inc.
Full house at East Bend: Two years ago this month, Panda Express was the first business — restaurant or retailer — to open at East Bend, built by R.H. Ledbetter Properties on the site of the former Kmart and a small strip center. The parade of openings hasn’t stopped. “Since the beginning of the year, we have welcomed La Vida Massage, Kay Jewelers, Wells Fargo (ATM) and Great Clips. Cedarstream and The Joint Chiropractic will be opening soon, so we are pleased to report that we are 100% leased at East Bend,” says E. Wright Ledbetter, chief operating officer.
That’s a lot of growth in roughly 24 months. That’s in addition to the latest adds — Bath & Body Works and Ulta — at Riverbend Center across the street. Riverbend opened 19 years ago.
EyeDrNow opens second local shop: The Rome location at 42 Carter Ave., adjacent to Mathis True Value and Dos Bros, opened Saturday. It is the second location in Northwest Georgia, following the Calhoun opening.
Help wanted — to help others: Small business continues to be huge in Northwest Georgia and there’s a key opening to help steer ongoing enterprises and future entrepreneurs in our area. The University of Georgia’s Small Business Development Center seeks an area director to help coordinate delivery of “programs to individuals, businesses, communities, organizations and other public agencies ... This charge requires a broad base of business knowledge, excellent analytical skills, and the ability to effectively manage multiple projects simultaneously.” A master’s degree is required as is travel. Salary: $85,000. Apply at: UgaJobSearch.com/postings/262690
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Valley to the Rome Board of Education: Board members backed Superintendent Eric Holland’s bid to terminate the contract of Rome High teacher Rene Knight, in part because she shot a Nerf bullet at a student in her law enforcement pathways class. Or was there more to it? Regardless, a bar has been set, especially the next time there’s a drunken driving arrest within the school system. What’s the difference between a poor decision with a toy and a life-threatening decision to get behind the wheel?
Peak to the Berry freshman determined to vote: Amanda Milner, a freshman from California attending Berry College, was not allowed to register to vote in Floyd County in time for the Nov. 8 election. She fought back and took her case to the board of elections. Convincingly, she provided documentation of her ties to her new town and intentions to stay. She is now eligible to cast her vote here; we hope she inspires others who continue to ignore their own chance to have a voice in government.