The media release says the Floyd County Republican Women will meet Oct. 4 at Coosa Country Club to hear from two candidates for the open Rome Board of Education seat. The issues: A) There are four candidates. B) This is a nonpartisan seat — no Ds, no Rs. C) There are two White candidates and two Black candidates; it looks like only the White candidates have been invited.
We asked for clarity on why just two speakers. The response: “We only have time for two because our meeting is a luncheon and time is limited for us.”
The lunch part begins at 11:30 a.m.; the meeting at noon. Let’s say each speaker gets five minutes; we’re looking at 20 minutes total — which is about the time most speakers get at midday meetings around here.
Invited are Jenny Carpenter and Ron Roach. We checked with Toni Blanchard and Douglas Whatley Jr. to see if they had heard anything. Whatley said he had not but added: “I may have overlooked the email but I would love to... I would absolutely love to be there and connect.”
Blanchard, appointed to the post after John Uldrick resigned, also says she did not receive an invitation to the Oct. 4 meeting.
We understand this is a private gathering and the organization can invite whomever. But to the community, it is a bad look in a race that already has more than enough baggage.
A reminder that the race, dubbed a special election on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, is winner take all unless some of the candidates end election night in a tie. That’s the only way we’d see a runoff.
A busy year in the life of Floyd’s likely next elections supervisor. At the end of the five-page agenda before Floyd County Commissioners’ meeting today is this note: “Consider recommendation from the Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration to approve a contract with Akyn Bailey to serve as the Floyd County Elections Supervisor.”
The Floyd vote comes just shy of what would have been Bailey’s first anniversary of starting employment as the elections chief in White County in Northeast Georgia. However, she barely made it seven months and was gone soon after the May 24 primary (and that took some negotiating).
According to the Floyd County release announcing her selection, dated Sept. 13, Bailey has been serving as a regional training liaison for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Jody Davis was named White County’s election supervisor on Aug. 4.
Bailey, who was praised for her efforts in White County, previously worked for the elections offices in Hall (three years) and Jackson (four years) counties, also in Northeast Georgia.
‘Free samples’ now available: With election day six weeks from today and advance voting starting in half that time, you can get a quick look at your sample ballot by going to the Secretary of State’s my voter page. Go to: mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/
Type in the basics — first initial, last name, county and date of birth. It will show you your precinct and — in the lower right of your screen — a click-through to a very easy-to-read ballot.
In addition to a slate of state offices and the House race, Rome voters will pick a school board member. County voters will decide whether to allow “malt beverages and wine” sales at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Cartersville’s hot corner
Signs are up for Big Time liquor store quickly coming together on Tennessee Street in Cartersville, between Harbor Freight and the soon-to-open Mach-1 car wash. The location went before Cartersville agencies almost a year ago with rapid construction in recent months. Motorists passing the area repeatedly wanted to know what was on the way. No word on an opening date but the exterior looks ready.
One more update: It looks like the new Varsity in Cartersville in front of Tractor Supply, just up the road from Big Time, will have company. The tract will include Varsity’s restaurant and drive-through as well as a site for future development.
And before anyone says, “Why there?,” please remember the huge multiuse development underway across from the Savoy car museum at Tennessee and Ga. 20. This is one of the primary development strips in our area and soon will be joined by Georgia Highlands College’s new baseball complex on the flip side of Savoy.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the sure signs of fall: They include the pumpkin patch due soon at Trinity United Methodist Church, the lamented flood of pumpkin spice products from Oreos to Cheerios — and our newest favorite, the return of the Sweet Potato Soufflé at Aventine restaurant in Rome. Gone from the menu since late April, we’re told to expect it back within days.
Peak to those rallying to help Armuchee’s Sam Selman. Sam sustained serious burns in an accident earlier this month and continues to recover. His sister, Nan of Selman’s Country Store, and others have organized a benefit event for this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., raising funds for his medical and family needs. On tap: Food (Nan’s desserts and meals); auction; live DJ; jump castles; corn hole, bingo and other games; and Selman Strong T-Shirt sales. Address: 4512 Martha Berry Highway.
Valley to today’s win-or-walk mandate for college football coaches: We won’t argue with the sacks of the coaches at Nebraska, Arizona State and now Georgia Tech so far this season. But doing so in September? The rigors of must-win scenarios, blistering recruiting and TV contracts have those trigger fingers very itchy these days. Our concern: With all the hype around high school football these days, when will it begin at that level?