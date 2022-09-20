It has been an interesting year for the former Pick O’ Deli location on Dean Avenue in East Rome.
Last October, months after The Pick opened the new restaurant at the one-time Fuddruckers at Riverside and the bypass, the owners announced the original was closing for updates. A few months ago, the site was sold to Rome businessman Wayne Robinson for $400,000.
In recent weeks, passers by have reported some activity inside, and now comes the bid before the Alcohol Control Commission to issue a beer package license for 1403 Dean Ave., soon to be home to Stop & Go. The permit was requested by Omprakash S. Vyas. No word yet on the store’s formal opening.
Also brewing
The fast-food fans of West Rome have been asking for weeks: What’s going on at the former Long John Silver’s at 811 Shorter Ave.? The site sold for $450,000 in January and we’ve seen renovation permits worth $180,000; you can see how much work has been done already. We were told it was going to be an electrical supply operation but, so far, nothing has been filed in public records. It will be some sort of mercantile (sales) operation, but that’s all we know. The restaurant closed four years ago last month.
Double to go: The framing is up on Scooter’s Coffee and the Take 5 Oil Change. We continue to be amazed by how quickly the former American Legion site is being transformed into the home of the two businesses. Take 5 opened in Calhoun around four months ago and is expected to do the same here late next month. And this update from Scooter’s: “Our Rome, Ga., store is anticipated to open later this fall.”
In the neighborhood: More on Shorter Avenue. This area has become a hot spot. Big Dan’s Car Wash opened across the highway last October and now these businesses are almost here. Keep an eye out for another couple of announcements in the area in coming weeks.
Their pleasure indeed: Regulars at the Chick-fil-A at Mount Berry Mall are on hold for a few days as renovations are underway in the production area of the food court mainstay. Look for normal service to return by 10 a.m. Thursday, says Greg Major.
Popcorn & Politics
That other election on Nov. 8: With so much focus on the top of the ballot (governor, U.S. Senate) in recent weeks around here, the only real “local-local” race had kind of been stuck in neutral. That’s the one for the Rome Board of Education seat, currently filled by the appointment of Toni Blanchard. She’s one of four names on the Nov. 8 ballot, joined by Jenny Hall Carpenter, Ron Roach and Douglas Whatley Jr. The candidate with the most votes wins; there’s no runoff. She or he will fill John Uldrick’s seat for the next three years.
The debate around the appointment of Eric Holland as superintendent has not stopped, so that is a factor in the campaign. There’s also the Rome High principal vacancy, the violent start to the new school year (those searches continue at both Rome High and Rome Middle) and paying for a replacement middle school estimated to cost more than $100 million (no, the voter-approved extra-penny sales tax in May will only put a ‘dent’ in that projected debt).
To date, most of the campaigning has been done via Facebook but with election day seven weeks from today, look for that to change. We got a preview on Sunday when two of the candidates held meet-and-greets.
A reminder that this race is for city of Rome voters only. County voters will decide whether to OK the “brunch bill,” which means 11 a.m. alcohol sales and servings on Sundays.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia.
Peak to the Armuchee Primary (and Glenwood) communities: Armuchee Primary School was among six Georgia schools named to the latest National Blue Ribbon School list. Principal Carrie Graves, her staff, students and parents more than earned the honor, especially when you combine the pandemic years and the retiring of Glenwood Primary. Well deserved. (Trion Middle School, too).
Peak to the Rome Braves: In a season filled with change off the field, the ever-changing lineup of the “high A” farm team for the Atlanta Braves kept their focus, winning the second half of the season and making it to the first round of the South Atlantic League playoffs. It was the team’s sixth post-season trip since 2003, including two SAL championships. We’re anxious to see a revitalized stadium atmosphere in 2023.
Valley to the covid pandemic: In an expansive 60 Minutes interview, President Biden announced, “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.” Maybe so, but we’ll believe it if new cases continue to drop and we stop losing residents — here and statewide — to the virus. There were 135 more fatalities in Georgia last week — or 33,223 since it began in March 2020.