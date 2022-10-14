The clues to the Jim ‘N Nick’s barbecue restaurant coming to Rome are stacking up.
Plans already are circulating for the site, adjacent to Big Dan’s Car Wash on Shorter Avenue near Moe’s. The site most recently was used as a Christmas tree lot.
Any leftover pine needles will soon give way to a 6,142-square-foot restaurant with a construction value of $1.9 million. By comparison, Texas Road House at East Bend is slightly more than 7,100 square feet under roof.
We’re anxious to see the interior plans, in part because the restaurant group has changed some standard practices. Some spots have stressed carryout, which remains popular even as the pandemic eases for now, and others lean more toward a walk-up-and-order approach.
Whatever the design, just don’t tamper with those cheesy rolls. You can sample the menu here: JimNnicks.com/menu/
The company has a ground lease for the site, courtesy of a deal brokered by Sharon Mathis and Dan Carlton of Toles, Temple & Wright.
No September to remember
A few months ago, a home would go on the market with a contract pending decal already atop the for sale sign and probably a stack of backup offers.
Take August: 138 homes sold for a combined $37.6 million with a medium sales price of $236,000.
September? Members of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors sold 85 homes, down 40 from a year earlier and way below the previous month. Sales volume was $22.7 million, down 24.1% from a year earlier and by almost 40% from August.
In Bartow County, 112 homes sold last month, down 30.9% from a year earlier and 22.2% from a torrid August. September’s sales volume was $34.8 million, down 23.5% year over year and 29.2% from August.
Says Jimmy Byars of Hardy Realty: “We feel the market continues to remain healthy and is shifting back to a more normal 2019-like market. The past two years, the industry set year-over-year records. We are seeing a slight increase in days on the market and fewer multiple offers with buyers paying over asking (price). The interest rate fluctuation may affect a buyer’s purchasing budget but with inventory increasing for the first time in years, buyers have an increasing selection of homes.”
Bill Temple of Toles, Temple & Wright says the slowdown is typical for this time of year. “We’ll still have million-dollar buyers,” he says, adding, “everything in between is very active as well.”
One particularly hot area has been relocations from just about everywhere, says Temple.
What about Wawa?
By now, two-thirds of Northwest Georgia and perhaps 25% of the Southeast have stopped by the massive Buc-ee’s store and gas pump farm in Calhoun even as the company announces more growth in the region. That research is based on Facebook selfies alone.
But there’s another player looking at Georgia. The question: Will Wawa join the parade into our region?
Wawa is known for awesome hoagies, beverages, ice cream, gas and more. It has a cult following similar to Buc-ee’s but usually packs a smaller footprint.
Wawa started in 1803 but the first convenience store opened almost 50 years ago in Folsom, Pennsylvania. Now 900-plus locations strong, the chain has been making news as an aggressive player in Florida. And now there’s a report about blooming interest in Georgia.
Per the Savannah Morning News, Wawa’s will open a store in Georgia — no city designated yet — and, if successful, will launch 20 more. It quotes John Poplawski, Wawa’s Vice President of Real Estate: “Expanding to Georgia is a natural extension from the Florida Panhandle and we look forward to serving more communities along the East Coast.”
With all the traffic and growth along the sizzling I-75 corridor, you have to assume Northwest Georgia is in their plans. We have notes into the company for updates.
Friday night frights
A Cold Pizza update: You know about Friday Night Lights so why not Frights? The folks with the Rome International Film Festival hope to put a little scare into the evening of Oct. 21 with a showing of “Spirit Halloween” at the DeSoto Theatre. It will be paired with a preview of the film festival set for Nov. 10-13. A good bit of “Spirit” was filmed here, including the DeSoto. Also, RIFF Executive Director Seth Ingram is an associate producer on the film. Proceeds will benefit RIFF and the restoration of the theater. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 7. Tickets are $15; Halloween costumes encouraged. For more: https://bit.ly/3dQD1rj.
Popcorn & Politics
Greene vs. Flowers: The 30-minute debate between the 14th Congressional District candidates will be shown on Facebook Live beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. You can view it on TheAtlantaPressClub page. There’s a viewing party at Flowers’ Broad Street headquarters as well.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Senate candidates are scheduled. It will be shown live on GPB television as well as on Facebook Live. The complete debate schedule is posted on the Atlanta Press Club website.
Advance voting starts Monday♦ at the elections office on East 12th Street and the Anthony Center. voting times: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturdays at the elections office, Oct. 22 and 29, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the elections office, 1 until 5 p.m.
The Floyd County Board of Elections♦ meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Floyd County Administration building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The caucus is set for 5 p.m.
Peaks & Valleys
Peak to Charlie “Clutch” Culberson: One of Northwest Georgia’s marquee baseball guys, Charlie Culberson ended the regular season with a home run for the Texas Rangers. Just a few days later, he was joining Chip Caray and crew for the post-game recaps of the Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies series. Was it a live audition for Culberson’s post-playing career? Fans don’t care. Bally Sports South announcement that Culberson doing postgame get folks fired up. Note to Chip, Peter and Brian — whomever used the term “clutch” during Wednesday night’s wrap up needs to remember who’s sitting next to them.
Valley to the ‘Christmas wish list’ push for new SPLOST: We commend area governments for seeking community ideas on the next proposed extra-penny sales tax but we also remind them: “Special Purpose” Local Option Sales Tax. Ever since the tax to build AdventHealth Stadium two decades ago, we’ve seen pitch after pitch bloated with Christmas ponies for each part of the county to entice voter support. Please be specific with critical needs and remember, these, too, are really tax increases.
Valley to The Weather Channel: The deadly beast known as Hurricane Ian is now an indelible part of weather history. But what about Winter Storm Quest or Winter Storm Xar? Those are on tap this “season” as The Weather Channel continues to try to “brand” snow/ice storms. Does it work? Try to recall the name of any storm from the winter of 2021-22 or any event since the Blizzard of ’93.