Amid the growth along I-75, several names are becoming regulars. We recently saw the latest from the Seefried group with two massive projects and now comes Lincoln Property Company Southeast.
On Wednesday, the company broke ground on Calhoun 75 Commerce Center, off Belwood Road near sizzling Union Grove. Included: 404,000 square feet of space with 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors and 74 trailer parking spaces. Among the tenant amenities: An outdoor grill and lounge area. It is due a year from now.
This is on top of last month’s groundbreaking for LakePoint 75, a 305,000-square-foot distribution campus in Emerson. It also features 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 37 trailer parking spaces plus that grill and outdoor space.
Also in the mix: Lincoln recently purchased a 175,000-square-foot center in Kennesaw with room for another 400,000 square feet.
Says Lincoln’s Turner Fortin of the Calhoun site — and the region: “While the I-75 North corridor is a thriving industrial submarket, it still has a significant amount of untapped potential and with the challenging environment for development today, the city of Calhoun has proven to be a valuable partner in ensuring this project breaks ground smoothly.”
Our question: With millions in ongoing and upcoming investment, can we drop the “sub” reference?
Paper or plastic?
North Cartersville’s new Food City looks about ready from the outside but there is no “concrete opening date” as yet. That’s the official word on the 59,000-square-foot store at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway just below the 41/411 split.
It will have all the modern store amenities including a large grab-and-go area, bakery, hot bar (with wings), Starbucks, floral, pharmacy and a 7-pump gas island. As of this week, recruiting for positions in each of those departments was continuing. Nearly 60 jobs were posted for the Cartersville location; total employment will be around 200.
Ground was broken in February. It is the second store from Food City in Northwest Georgia; the Calhoun location opened in December 2019. We’re pretty sure we can expect a third.
Popcorn & Politics
‘Fair’ game in House race: The Coosa Valley Fair opens Tuesday and among the sideshows you’ll see is the “tabling” for Democrat Marcus Flowers in his bid for the U.S. House 14th District seat. Floyd Democrats and state organizers are soliciting volunteers to staff the spot all five nights. Give them points for creativity. The photo on the call-out for volunteers: “Send Congress Flowers.” What’s of more interest: State Democrats, knowing Northwest Georgia’s dominating GOP vote in recent years, aren’t relenting; the fair presence follows recent visits from top-ticket Democrats in Rome. Democrats are conceding nothing.
Heard on the tweet: As news broke Wednesday night of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pending divorce, with husband Perry Greene citing that their marriage is “irretrievably broken,” Twitter erupted. The social media platforms that have been sounding boards for Greene got ugly in a hurry. Even though Perry Greene has filed to keep proceedings private, that won’t happen. TMZ and others are digging in and a troubling New Yorker story is getting replayed. That said, it is doubtful her private life will dent her reelection efforts. See Newt Gingrich.
Big first day for elections chief: Akyn Bailey’s appointment as elections chief was made formal on Tuesday by the County Commission. She starts Monday with a full schedule ahead of her; first up: Logic and Accuracy Testing on voter machines to be used both in advance voting starting Oct. 17 and Election Day, Nov. 8. Her big test will be the “timely” release of local results on election night. Anything before 8:30 p.m. will be monumental.
Phasers on stun: Stacey Abrams’ cameo on “Star Trek Discovery” had the Democratic gubernatorial hopeful playing the president of Earth. A sci-fi buff, Abrams loved the spotlight but knew what would follow. Sure enough, damage control reports the mailers and TV campaigns are underway, citing “Planet Stacey” as well as her potential “Hollywood” ties. What’s interesting is the rematch in Georgia’s governor’s race has moved from Brian Kemp’s “shotgun sit down” with “Jake” to aliens and phasers. (Clarification: “space” aliens). Abrams, in a recent interview with the Rome News-Tribune, told us the Trek stint was an absolute hoot, adding that she couldn’t even tell her family about it until the broadcast.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia.
Peak to Parke Wilkinson, Rome High’s new principal: He’s one of the most familiar faces in Rome City Schools; he’s been with students and families at all levels. In a year of change for the school system — which won’t end until election night — Wilkinson brings an anchor of trust both on campus and in the community.
Peak to Akyn Bailey, Floyd’s new elections chief: With her experiences at three county elections offices and a brief time with the state, Bailey brings new ideas and new eyes to the “storied” Floyd County office. From perpetually late election results to politics engulfing what is supposed to be an apolitical office, Floyd’s elections headquarters has generated too many headlines in recent years. If Bailey can keep the zealots at bay, she could quickly match the expertise we’ve seen in Gordon and Bartow counties.
Valley to news/weather producers and directors: Once again, as Ian ravaged Southwest Florida, we watched network and cable crews on the ground barely holding ground in the winds and rain Ian mustered. They’re idiots but the blame is with those calling the shots. One of the most lethal parts of any weather disaster is storm debris. One of these days, on live TV, we’re going to see that. It isn’t worth the cost. Let the snapping palm trees and flooding storm surge tell the story.