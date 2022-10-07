Stacy Brown goes “Botanic.” Rome didn’t just get a Chicken Salad Chick when it opened more than three years ago; it had the unique name Stacy’s branded on the signage as the chain’s founder was planting her flag in the familiar confines of Rome.
A month ago, Stacy Brown opened something new in Opelika, Alabama, but it isn’t just another concept. Together with husband King Braswell, they purchased the 12 acres surrounding the former Cock of the Walk in January 2021 to launch Botanic last month.
An article in the Opelika-Auburn News describes it as a campus that includes “two restaurants, a live music venue, hydroponic greenhouse, garden shop, culinary market/coffee shop and produce stand.” Also due: creations from local artisans.
Brown and Braswell each bring a different spin to the project: Braswell is the former owner of Blooming Colors & Crepe Myrtle Cafe of Auburn; he has “extensive knowledge in horticulture and talented design skills.” (From the website).
Most know Brown’s background and how the Darlington graduate founded her chicken salad enterprise in Auburn in 2008, helping grow it into the red-hot restaurant it is today.
Together, they designed the Rome restaurant on Martha Berry, including one of the nicest outdoor courtyards in the region. In a 2019 interview, Brown said the extra touches were necessary “because Rome has such a special place in my heart. It’s my hometown.”
It looks like some of those ideas spread to Botanic as well.
Also growing
Coosa Valley Credit Union’s next move? We’re watching for more details about a possible branch office coming to Dallas in early 2023. It wasn’t that long ago when the Woodstock location opened.
So why all the news about car washes? One of the websites we monitor for new business updates easily demonstrates why. On Tuesday, Rome-based Big Dan’s Car Wash posted news on seven more Georgia locations (Marietta, Kennesaw, Macon, etc.) And that’s not counting efforts in Florida and South Carolina. Each has a seven-digit construction cost estimate.
Cold pizza
Catching up on some previous items:
Spirit Halloween comes back to life: The Halloween pop-up shop in front of Mount Berry Mall has made a season debut. The former Toys R Us location in Armuchee is open daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sundays until 9 p.m.
No plans announced yet on what’s next for the former Partridge on Broad Street. That makes two former restaurant sites now (333 on Broad is the other) with “coming soon” plans.
Popcorn & Politics
$100 million governor’s race: By the numbers, Georgia’s gubernatorial rematch between Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacy Abrams is in a nine-digit neighborhood.
Through June 30, Abrams had raised $30.5 million vs. Kemp’s $29.5 million. Add to that another $29 million for the Kemp campaign through Sept. 30, says the latest Capitol News Bureau report. Abrams’ numbers are due Friday and will be more than enough to push total contributions for both well above $100 million.
No reports had been filed for the other candidates for governor on the ballot through June 30.
Those big dollars aren’t hanging around for long. Abrams had spent $24.6 million on the campaign by midyear vs. $22.9 million by Kemp. (Source: Georgia Campaign Finance Commission).
For comparison, the Marcus Flowers-Marjorie Taylor Greene brawl for the 14th Congressional District had clocked contributions of $21 million through June 30, the latest from the Federal Election Commission shows. And that’s just to represent 11 of Georgia’s 159 counties (the 14th now includes slices from Cobb and Pickens).
Deadline pressure: The final day for lapsed voters or new residents to register to have a say in the Nov. 8 general is Tuesday afternoon.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia.
Peak to the Atlanta Braves: The fifth consecutive National League East title wasn’t easy as Atlanta at one point was more than 10 games back. And then there was all the drama with Freddie Freeman (we’ll never forget his “homecoming” game). But the Braves continued to push. Now to the division series — and more.
Peak to the League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd County: Yup, they have an agenda — voter education and voter registration. And the chapter has been hard at it al year, including a sign-up booth at the Coosa Valley Fair through Saturday. A salute to the women — and men — of the league for ensuring area residents get a voice in government even amid all the post-2020 antics.
Valley to the planned “traffic circles” in the latest connector proposal: We’ll believe the decades-old plans to loop U.S. 411 motorists directly into I-75 when the ribbon is cut. For now, we question why as many as five “traffic circles” will be included. We praise the limited access plans to help make the thoroughfare a thoroughfare. But if we wanted more circles, we’d visit Europe — or Chatillon Road.