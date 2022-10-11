Doug’s Place has been the unofficial epicenter of the changes sweeping Emerson. You probably read about early meetings there from the initial group behind LakePoint. Since then, it has been a hub for cutting sports commitments — plus an ongoing community meeting spot.
Built more than a century ago during another boom — south Bartow’s mining era — it became Doug’s Place in 1994 and has been a mainstay for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The southern spin on “meat-and-three” is a constant, with everything from fried chicken, chicken and rice, livers and salmon patties to lasagna and barbecue.
“None of that is going to change,” says the new owner, but look for a bunch of enhancements.
As Mark Sullins prepares to take over ownership, he’s promising to keep the historic photos on the walls and other touches intact, too.
“We are not changing the food,” he writes in a detailed Facebook post to the community but adds a smoker is on order and “with it, we will be able to smoke 30 butts and 24 turkeys at one time.”
On Monday, he emphasized Doug’s Place will not become “a barbecue joint” even though he’s adding that locally crafted, custom-built smoker. It will help with future catering options, he adds. Sullins calls it all “just some modernizing.”
And there’s more. He’s adding onto the building while bringing other parts up to current codes. Seating will grow from 120 to 150 and a back building will be converted into a drive-through. A small kitchen there will take care of morning biscuits, assist with catering and also serve as the go-to spot for to-go orders.
Sullins already is spending time at the restaurant as the deal moves toward closing. Some work could begin on the drive-through soon as changes begin on what is more than a seven-figure deal. He hopes to have everything done — including the parking lot — by “baseball season,” or March for those using a calendar.
The hours will be 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and until 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Sunday’s hours are 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. with the restaurant closed Monday — although the drive-through could see breakfast service on that day eventually.
The overall plan, he says, is to embrace the past while locking in the future. And that’s something that’s been on the Doug’s Place “menu” for years.
‘Kindred,’ ‘Spirit’
Another locally taped production, FX’s Kindred,” is scheduled to drop on Hulu on Dec. 13; all eight episodes will premiere, according to the website Deadline.
You may recall all the work that took place along one side of the Cotton Block in downtown Rome last June to give the stretch an 1800s feel. Part of the road was covered in dirt while several buildings were painted to reflect businesses from that era.
The drama is based on a novel by Olivia E. Butler. The premise offered by Deadline:
“A young Black woman and aspiring writer... finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a 19th-century plantation, a place intimately linked with Dana and her family. An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood.”
Kindred stars Mallori Johnson as “Dana James,” Micah Stock as “Kevin Franklin,” Ryan Kwanten as “Thomas Weylin,” Gayle Rankin as “Margaret Weylin,” Austin Smith as “Luke,” David Alexander Kaplan as “Rufus Weylin,” Sophina Brown as “Sarah” and Sheria Irving as “Olivia.”
Also due soon on the streamers: “Spirit Halloween: The Movie. “ Today is the day the film shot in part at the Spirit Halloween store in front of Mount Berry Mall is set to hit the streamers. It had a limited distribution at the movies as well but the closest one to us was in Atlanta. Look for news on a local screening soon.
Popcorn & Politics
Four busy weeks begin: We’re 28 days from election day which means:
Today is the final day to register♦ if you’re a lapsed voter or new to the community. Do so at the elections center on East 12th Street from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The debates from Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Atlanta Press Club start Sunday. The candidates for the 14th Congressional District go at it at 5:30 p.m. followed by U.S. Senate candidates at 7. A “watch party” is set for both debates at the Marcus Flowers‘ campaign office on Broad Street as he challenges incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Advance voting opens Monday, Oct. 15♦ , at the elections office and Anthony Center. Hours: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Democrats’ Georgia Giants dinner postponed: Originally set for this Saturday in Cave Spring, the event has been postponed “to focus on volunteering and canvassing for the upcoming election.” No new date was listed.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the crews of Parker Systems: Yet again, the Parker Systems team out of Summerville is working to restore what a devastating hurricane left behind. Regular updates, in video format, are included on the company’s Facebook page, showing you what it is taking to restore service to the battered barrier islands of Southwest Florida.
Valley to event schedulers: It is a regular thing in Northwest Georgia — event planners placing major drawing cards on the same weekend. We’ve seen it before with Chiaha and the air show. Most recently, it was the finale of the Coosa Valley Fair and Fiddlin’ Fest in downtown Rome (plus a couple of smaller events in Cartersville and Summerville). The fair and fest drew huge crowds, which is awesome. But aren’t there enough weekends in October to spread them out?