I don’t like that my high school’s mascot is an Indian. I think it’s racist, and I think it’s a particularly insensitive choice for a school built on Cherokee land in one of the counties that marked the starting point for the Trail of Tears.
I am just one person. Just because I don’t like the mascot doesn’t mean I get to change it. My general impression is that I’m not the only person in Armuchee who doesn’t like the mascot, but that there are more people who do like it than who don’t. The healthy response for a community facing a controversial issue is to discuss it — let everyone share what they think and listen to one another in a spirit of good sport. At the very least we can understand each other’s positions better and learn more about our own positions by having to put them into words and spend time reflecting on them.
Here’s what I’ve learned so far from discussing the Armuchee mascot with friends (and we were definitely not all on the same side about it): the people who support keeping the Armuchee mascot do not have evil intentions. They have universally told me that they think having an Indian as a mascot is 1) something done out of respect for indigenous people, and 2) that the Armuchee Indian mascot recognizes the origin of our land and the genetic heritage of some of us. Basically, what they’re saying is the mascot comes from a place of good intentions.
So here’s what I want to learn next from supporters of the Armuchee mascot:
If your intention is to respect indigenous people and Armuchee’s heritage and history ...
1. How do you justify the fact that indigenous people do not feel respected by the mascot? That instead they feel offended, alienated, and emphatically disrespected? If your intention is to “respect the Indian,” how can you show respect if you refuse to listen to Native voices on the subject?
2. How do you explain the fact that the symbols used by Armuchee do not relate in any way to the tribes who once lived on this land?
3. Can you identify the following things: the land lottery system, New Echota, the Indian Removal Act of 1830, Cherokee Nation v. Georgia, the Dawes Act of 1887, allotment, tribal sovereignty, the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, the Indian Appropriations Act of 1951, and the American Indian Movement? Do you have a general sense of the major tribes of North America and their geographic ranges — and their current reservations?
Did you learn this material in school? If you went to school at Armuchee when I did, you did not. We learned about the Trail of Tears in school, but no one called it a genocide (as historians agree it was) or attributed blame to anyone but President Andrew Jackson. We learned nothing more about the centuries of white Americans actively and passively benefiting from exploiting and oppressing Native people. I certainly didn’t learn that the Cherokee Nation (and many other tribes) continues to exist as a vibrant sovereign entity. I don’t blame our teachers — their priorities reflect the priorities of the curriculum they teach, which is set by the state and county.
4. If there were any Native students at Armuchee (this is hypothetical, because there are no members of Cherokee Nation in Armuchee today, because of the genocide), how do you justify the impact the mascot would have on Native students? Studies and pedagogy have shown that Indian mascots seriously damage the educational outcomes and emotional well-being of Native students.
5. This is not a question so much as a provocative thought experiment: What if a small town in Germany, a town that had a concentration camp during WWII, decided that a good way to show respect to victims of the Holocaust was to make the local school’s mascot the Jew? What if the Jew mascot was based not on German Jews in the 1930s and 1940s but on how Jews had been perceived by anti-Semites for centuries, and the school used imagery designed by the Nazis and not by any Jewish people?
Would it be enough to justify that mascot if the German townspeople said, “Well we meant it out of respect. The Jews should be honored, actually. And also, my grandfather, who along with my other grandparents was a Nazi, always told me that his grandmother was one-half Jewish, so really — even though I’m not Jewish, I’ve never been to a synagogue, and I don’t know what the Torah is— my opinion on this is the same as a rabbi’s whose grandparents died in that concentration camp.”
If your main line of defense for keeping the current Armuchee mascot has been our collective good intentions, my response is the following: 1) I hear you, and I am not here to doubt your intentions; 2) I would like us to discuss it further as a community; and 3) good intentions are not enough.