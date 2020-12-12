Early last Friday morning, I had taken the trash to the curb and was gazing up into the trees to see how many leaves were left to fall when something caught my eye.
It was a gray beginning to a cold and rainy day, and the something I was seeing was way, way, way up in the tree. I walked to the back patio, the best vantage point for what appeared to be layers of open honeycomb hanging from a dead branch that stretched out over my house.
I was both excited and concerned. If I was truly seeing a bee colony, how could they possibly have survived the 20 degree nights we have had? The scale of what I was seeing would have taken them weeks to build, so I knew they had struggled through a lot of wind and rain and cold.
But, what if it wasn’t honeycomb at all?
I’ve seen a good bit of freeform comb in my days as a beekeeper. I get calls to rescue swarms and established colonies all the time, and I’ve seen them in all sorts of stages of hive development.
One that comes to mind is a family that called me last spring with bees in a cabinet by their pool that they needed removed right away in preparation for a family event. They had just noticed them in the last couple of days so I was sure it would be a simple swarm retrieval.
When I opened the cabinet it was clear they had been there a long time as I gazed at multiple layers of honeycomb, some as long as 2 feet. They had fully set up housekeeping and it was quite a sticky mess to get it all cleaned out and packaged to take home.
I know what a developed open air hive looks like, but this was so high up in the air that I couldn’t be sure I was seeing it correctly. It is very unusual for bees to try this type of exposed residence in this area. It gets way too cold for them in the winter and I had never heard of one as large and developed as this one, and certainly not in December.
Surely I was wrong.
I needed a clear day, and binoculars, and my telephoto lens to try and capture images that I could zoom in to study more closely.
I wasn’t about to tell too many people about my discovery until I knew for sure what I was dealing with. In fact, by the time my friend brought binoculars on Saturday afternoon I had convinced myself that what I was seeing was one of those layered funguses that you see growing on dead trees in the forest.
It was very similar in shape, though an unusually large specimen. The branch in question is very much dead and very clearly one strong wind away from falling.
While a particularly large fungus was interesting in itself, it was nowhere near as unusual as the idea of an exposed beehive, so I convinced myself that it must be the least interesting possibility.
Well, lo and behold, once we aimed those binoculars on the target, it turned out I was right in the first place! I was so excited!
We took turns gazing at them, watching as the warm afternoon sun brought hundreds of the bees to the edges of the comb. They were flying about and obviously very much alive and active.
In my mind this was like a Christmas miracle! I had never heard of such at this time of the year, and I began to speculate that the unusually aggressive hive that we tolerate in our yard was likely the source of such a bold and independent colony. That hive was a swarm captured earlier this year and they have been super aggressive since day one.
I call them the Russian hive because Russian bees tend to be more aggressive than the Italians that we are partial to raising. I talked to my dad about it and we speculated, based on this new unusual development, that perhaps the Africanized bees known to be in Florida and Texas had started cross-breeding with other species that could stand our colder climate.
We had quite the theory going, let me tell you.
And so, I took pictures and I sent them to some experts. I didn’t want to start telling people about this discovery until I knew for sure what I was dealing with.
The experts told me that, while this is still rare, it is becoming more common for bees to attempt to survive in an open air hive because the natural spots they would normally seek, hollow old trees primarily, are less available these days. This makes sense to me, as it is also the reason that you see swarms finding holes in house walls in their search for a suitable home more often than in the past.
The attempt to live in the open is futile, as they simply cannot survive the winter, but this particular colony has made it much farther along than I would have thought it could.
Is it possible that some bits of African genetics have made it into our area as a cross breed of bees? Yes it is but, so far, studies show that they still cannot survive for long outside of their comfortable climate zone. Even if they could, they are not full-on Africanized bees, so don’t worry. We have no way of knowing exactly where these came from.
One thing this experience has taught me is that things are not always as we see them, and if they are, they may not be exactly as we interpret them. It is important to research and to consider all of the possibilities before we draw our conclusions.
Sometimes life gives us rare and exciting beehives, but sometimes it just gives us fungus, and it is up to us to determine the difference.