Recently, a local woman alerted me to a lot of ibises nesting in some trees in our county. And by a lot, I mean thousands. She called it a rookery.
As a self-proclaimed expert in English, I then assumed that a rookery was the collective noun used to describe a group of ibises. Boy, I were wrong.
A rookery is a colony of breeding animals, generally birds. A grouping of ibises is either a congregation, a stand or a wedge.
I found this out by researching collective nouns associated with animals, and was startled by my ignorance. Regular reader(s) of this column probably weren’t. For instance, for years, I had referred to a group of gerbils as a “bunch of gerbils.” I was way off. The proper term is “horde of gerbils” (which sounds much more intimidating).
The more correct animal collective nouns I learned, the more dumbish I felted.
In an effort to feel better about my intellect, I have concocted an animal collective noun quiz for my readers. At the end are the correct answers (no cheating, please).
I wish you nothing but failure.
Below, choose the proper collective name for each group of animals:
1. Apes: A. A planet of apes. B. A shrewdness of apes. C. A mute of apes.
2. Hummingbirds. A. A charm of hummingbirds. B. An aerie of hummingbirds. C. A gam of hummingbirds.
3. Hens. A. A cackle of hens. B. A brood of hens. C. A plump of hens.
4. Jellyfish. A. A smack of jellyfish. B. A generation of jellyfish. C. A mischief of jellyfish.
5. Camels. A. A company of camels. B. A flock of camels. C. A kindle of camels.
6. Rattlesnakes. A. A chine of rattlesnakes. B. A weyr of rattlesnakes. C. A rhumba of rattlesnakes.
7. Starlings. A. A school of starlings. B. A murmuration of starlings. C. A covey of starlings.
8. Goldfish. A. A glint of goldfish. B. An aqua of goldfish. C. A charlatan of goldfish.
9. Emus. A. A spit of emus. B. A mob of emus. C. A skein of emus.
10. Lizards. A. A lounge of lizards. B. A clan of lizards. C. A leap of lizards.
11. Woodpeckers. A. A rookery of woodpeckers. B. A descent of woodpeckers. C. A bloat of woodpeckers.
12. Tigers. A. A tyranny of tigers. B. An ambush of tigers. C. A courage of tigers.
13. Buzzards. A. A bait of buzzards. B. A gut of buzzards. C. A wake of buzzards.
14. Chimpanzees. A. A cartload of chimpanzees. B. A buttload of chimpanzees. C. A romp of chimpanzees.
15. Crows. A. A murder of crows. B. A storytelling of crows. C. A flock of crows.
Correct answers: A shrewdness of apes. A charm of hummingbirds. A brood of hens. A smack of jellyfish. A flock of camels. A rhumba of rattlesnakes. A murmuration of starlings. A glint of goldfish. A mob of emus. A lounge of lizards. A descent of woodpeckers. An ambush of tigers. A wake of buzzards. A cartload of chimpanzees.
Here’s where I got tricky. It’s both a murder of crows and a storytelling of crows. And I’m not telling a story.
If you got at least three correct — congratulations! You’re smarter than a dummy of newspaper columnists.