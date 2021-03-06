Are you busy living for Jesus? Or are you busy involving yourself in religious activities?
Think on this for a moment. Because there is a difference. A huge difference. According to Jesus, an eternal difference.
Jesus says this in Matthew 7, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?’ Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’
Jesus wants us to know Him. To pursue Him. To be busy doing the things that will help us find Him daily.
But I’m afraid we have misunderstood this idea. Because so many of us are involved in religious life but we fail to live for Jesus. We fail to live as Jesus lived in this world. Jesus lived in relationship with His Father. He sought Him daily and communicated with Him daily. They had an intimate relationship. They knew each other.
And that is what Jesus is saying to us in the passage in Matthew 7. I want you to know me and seek me. I want you to do the things you do because it was what I did. And you now do them because you know me. And you know that one who loves me lives as I lived.
So, back to our questions: Are you busy living for Jesus? Or are you busy involving yourself in religious activities?
Why, as followers, aren’t we kind, patient and filled with grace? Why don’t we love all or offer second chances? Why do we hold grudges and speak ill of others? All while going to church three times a week, attending a women’s or men’s study group and being actively involved in the fellowship activities of our local church.
The answer? Because so many have accepted religious busyness as Godliness. Because so many have accepted religious activity as a substitute for becoming righteous.
Jesus calls us to follow Him, to know Him and to live for Him. To busy ourselves with pursuing Him with everything we have. Not being busy doing things that seem religious.
As followers of Jesus, we should be active in pursuing a life filled with loving and serving others, but those actions mean nothing to Jesus if we don’t know Him! They are simply rituals we practice instead of allowing them to be the way He is manifested in the world through us.
How do I know if I’m truly living for Jesus? By observing whether the Fruit of the Spirit is being produced in my life (Galatians 5.22-23). Are you filled with more kindness today than you were a month ago? Are you loving others more?
Do you know religion or do you know Jesus? According to Jesus, one saves, the other doesn’t.