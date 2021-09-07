People on the Nextdoor site continue to amaze and entertain me.
Nextdoor is a website and app where people in a certain geographical area sign up and post about pretty much anything they want. The idea is that folks in your area can see what you post and can respond — you and your “neighbors” can communicate about things going on around you and stay informed.
However, as y’all know we can always trust some people on social media to entertain us. And this site is no different. Most people use the site to talk to their neighbors about various issues such as lost animals or “suspicious” men walking around or to ask for recommendations for things like landscapers and plumbers.
BUT there are those who treat it like their personal sounding board. They get on there and they air all their dirty laundry or tell you all about their medical issues or about their family scandals ... and those are the people we love.
So without further ado, here are a few recent posts that have come through my feed on Nextdoor. Of course I’m not using any names of people who posted these even though they posted to a public forum. The intent isn’t to embarrass the people, it’s to enjoy what they posted. But sometimes the post doesn’t work without a name and in those cases I’ve changed the name. Also I keep the spelling and punctuation exactly as the person has written it.
1. OK, let’s start off with a good one. This person was getting fed up with people starting drama:
Not Facebook. Folks...this site is NOT Facebook. I have just deleted a second post within about a month because it starts out as one thing and turns into a personal war between two or more people. If you want to snipe at each other, start your own thread and don’t hijack other people’s posts to turn them into political diatribes or personal verbal warfare that only marginally relates to the original topic.
That is the end of my rant, but I will continue to delete any of my posts that go off the rails.
2. This next post just makes you wonder how people are so free to share their medical issues on the internet. This post started out as someone asking about a helicopter flying around Armuchee at night. Somehow, this lady made it all about her anemia:
Hi Brenda. I’m ok. I’m anemic again so I have an EGD scheduled for Thursday. They’re trying to find what’s causing it. Say a prayer for me. Praying it’s not an ulcer. Are you doing ok?
3. Speaking of oversharing, this lady really just puts all her family drama out there for the world to see. Now let’s break this down. First of all, I don’t think the internet is the place to be putting your in-laws on blast like this. Secondly, I don’t know if the Nextdoor app is the place you want to be seeking legal/law enforcement advice. Please remember this person is giving this information to complete strangers:
If my child’s father signs the birth certificate, what rights will he have? Also, his family is soooooo dramatic and treats me like they can talk to me how the want. Which is his grandparents. Can they do anything to me when my baby gets here? He said she may try to take me to court because I don’t work and live at my parents house. My child will have plenty of food, will be fed, will be loved 1000000000010%, and will have a stable roof over his head. He will have sooooo much. Is there anything they can do? I’m sick of the drama! I wanna get a TPO but (I don’t know) if it’s that easy. No rude comments please!! I’m on good terms with the child’s father, but his family is something else.
4. This lady requested a VERY SPECIFIC recommendation:
Looking for a GAY HAIRSTYLIST! I don’t know of any other way to ask! Don’t mean to offend anyone but they do the best hair!
Response #1: I’ve never used one but I’ve watched them on tv and they are great.
Response #2: I’ll second that emotion. I have had one. My hair was in bad shape falling out when I went to him. He grew it back and could cut and style me like no other.
He grew it back? This man had the power to grow hair? Now that’s talent.
5. This person went from finding a lost item to giving the owner the third degree:
Anyone lose a muzzled dog? Has anyone on Wayside Road muzzled your dog? I have the muzzle. Why did you muzzle your dog? Is it mean or friendly??
6. This person has just moved to Rome and for whatever reason was very concerned about the lack of readily-available Koolaid:
Just moved to Rome and things are different. For instance West Rome Wallmart. Looking for Koolaid was sent to isle 26/27. To my surprise I found isle 27 was all beer. Isle 26 was hard liquor drink mixes down to the center and there tucked away was about 5 feet of Koolaid and the rest of the isle was wine. Was left wondering how did this happen and then I remembered Kroger sells Koolaid.
Please let me know if y’all see any interesting posts on Nextdoor and it may end up in Volume 3.