We start our walk with Jesus-and then? And then, what is expected of us?
In Acts 2, on the Day of Pentecost, the church was born. This is how it started… 36 “So let everyone in Israel know for certain that God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, to be both Lord and Messiah!”37 Peter’s words pierced their hearts, and they said to him and to the other apostles, “Brothers, what should we do?”38 Peter replied, “Each of you must repent of your sins and turn to God, and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. Then you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. 39 This promise is to you, to your children, and to those far away—all who have been called by the Lord our God.”...41 Those who believed what Peter said were baptized and added to the church that day—about 3,000 in all.
So, these people came to Jesus...and then?
And then those believers formed a community called the church.
And then? This is what those believers did… 42 All the believers devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching, and to fellowship, and to sharing in meals (including the Lord’s Supper), and to prayer. 43 A deep sense of awe came over them all, and the apostles performed many miraculous signs and wonders. 44 And all the believers met together in one place and shared everything they had. 45 They sold their property and possessions and shared the money with those in need. 46 They worshiped together at the Temple each day, met in homes for the Lord’s Supper, and shared their meals with great joy and generosity— 47 all the while praising God and enjoying the goodwill of all the people. And each day the Lord added to their fellowship those who were being saved.
They followed Jesus…and then? The community of Jesus followers got busy living for Jesus! This life we read about in verses 42-47 should be our zone. Where we live...becoming a disciple and making disciples.
By devoting ourselves to the teachings of Jesus, fellowshipping with others, inviting people into our homes, sharing meals, praying and worshiping daily.
What if we sold our possessions and shared the money with those in need?
What would Rome, Georgia look like?
What if all of the followers of Jesus in this town became the disciples Jesus called us to become and then starting making other disciples?
I need a group to run with. I need someone by my side who has my back, who points me to Jesus. I need these people in my life, so I can become what I need to become, so I then will help others become what they can become.
What if this was the year we stopped meeting as social clubs, and started being the church? The year the Jesus followers focused on the and then?
And then-the hungry would be fed, orphans would be adopted, the homeless would have places to live, we would be less materialistic, we would love more, hate less and help Rome, Georgia look more like Jesus.