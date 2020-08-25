I’m about to relate to you something that happened a few days ago in Rome.
This could be looked at as a lesson in etiquette but it’s also just an entertaining story about my buddy who was placed in a very uncomfortable situation.
Names have been changed to protect the innocent ...
My buddy Jake and his wife Autumn just had a pool put in their backyard. It’s a great pool. They’ve got a nice deck and some pretty landscaping around it. It’s their little oasis.
But the pool’s inviting nature is why we’re in this predicament, as you will find out.
Jake’s brother and his family live down the same street and this past weekend they were going to swim in Jake’s pool. Well, the brother’s young daughter (who was just trying to be sweet) told a neighbor there was a pool in this backyard. And bounce to all the adults (that’s how my friend Brandy would say unbeknownst to all the adults), the little girl invited the neighbor nobody knows to come to the pool.
So Jake, Autumn and the brother’s family are enjoying the pool when the neighbor walks in the gate to the backyard and comes to the pool with her young child still in diapers. She has a whole conversation with Jake and his brother. Keep in mind Jake has never met this lady and, in fact, she doesn’t even know his name. She calls him STEVE.
She loves the pool and, naturally, little Jimmy wants to get in.
Finally the brothers get hungry and announce that they’re leaving to go pick up some food. Well, the neighbor says to her young son, “Jimmy, ask the nice man if you can come swim after supper.” Now this puts Jake in a tough position. He doesn’t know this lady from Adam’s housecat. She doesn’t even know his name and yet she’s asking to come back to their pool later. He doesn’t want to seem rude so he says, “sure, that’s fine.”
A little while later Jake is back at his house, having picked up food. He’s sitting in his kitchen eating when, lo and behold, the neighbor has come back through the gate and into the backyard and is up against the kitchen window, knocking on it. She informs Jake that she and her husband and young Jimmy are there to swim. They proceed to get in the pool, even using the family’s floats, and have a grand ole time.
When they’re done, she comes back to the kitchen window to tell Jake “thank you” and then she says, “Jimmy wants to know if he can come back tomorrow and swim in the pool.”
Now just off the kitchen is the laundry room. So if you can picture it, Jake is at the kitchen window, the neighbor is on the outside of the window and Autumn is in the laundry room where the neighbor can’t see. But Jake can see her. And Autumn is staring DAGGERS at Jake because, in her mind, this is all his fault. She wants him to tell the neighbor no. Twice was enough, but they aren’t comfortable with someone they don’t know using the pool again.
Well Jake can’t bring himself to tell the neighbor no. Not with little Jimmy staring up at him like that. So again, reluctantly, he says “ ... OK yeah that’ll be fine.”
And the neighbor informs him that they’ll be back tomorrow after Jimmy’s nap.
So now Jake is in a predicament (a predicament he shouldn’t have been placed in). He doesn’t want to be rude and tell the stranger/neighbor she can’t keep using the pool. But Autumn is furious at him for not nipping this in the bud and saying something right away. He’s hoping the neighbor doesn’t return but it seems like she will.
Autumn wasn’t taking any chances. She went out and bought a lock for the gate immediately. But they’re afraid this won’t stop the neighbor. She doesn’t seem like the type that would take the lock as a sign that the backyard is off limits.
Jake has considered several options. Sure, he could just flat out tell the neighbor (politely) that he doesn’t feel comfortable with her using the pool. But he is truly a nice guy and doesn’t want to hurt her feelings. And he doesn’t want to make the situation any more uncomfortable. But Autumn is having none of it. She’s adamant that he just tell her not to come back.
His friends have offered the following suggestions if the neighbor returns ...
1. Tell her the pool is being cleaned — all the time.
2. Tell her his entire family has coronavirus OR some terrible skin condition.
3. Be so obnoxious while the neighbor is there that she’ll never want to return again.
4. Move.
In reality, the neighbor shouldn’t have come to a stranger’s pool on the invitation of a child. She probably should have checked with the parents first. And she certainly shouldn’t put Jake in an uncomfortable position by asking to come back to the pool so often. If he doesn’t voluntarily extend the invitation, she shouldn’t push for one.
Meanwhile, I’m over here PRAYING that I’m at the pool when the neighbor and little Jimmy come over so I can see first-hand how Jake handles the situation.
Only time will tell. Please pray for Jake.