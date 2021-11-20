We had double celebration in Florida this month, for my niece who is a COVID-19 survivor as well as a birthday celebration for my youngest sister. I could not understand how several family members thought it appropriate to attend unvaccinated.
This COVID-19 survivor had spent four months hospitalized and for two of those months she was in a coma. She was fed through a tube. She had to be rolled up to the celebration in a wheelchair by her mom and dad because she has not learned to walk again. Treka has 6 more months to go through therapy for speaking. The only contact with family during her time in the hospital was by way of a kind nurse who gave us updates about her condition.
These unvaccinated family members not only came, but they volunteered to stay at the home of another family member who was housing a senior with a compromised immune system. How thoughtless can we get?
When they decided to come by for a visit where I was staying, I could no longer be quiet. I had heard that the mother of my nephew was trying for months to get him to get his shot. Since it can be done so easily, I thought he had gotten it before traveling to Florida. I called them in the room where I was resting and went straight for the jugular, asking “Have you been vaccinated?
His answer was “No, Ma’am. I have not” and he began squirming.
“Why have you not gotten the vaccination?”
“I have just not decided to do so.”
“Is your fiancée vaccinated?”
“No, she is not.”
Now, I am about to lose control of the calm presentation that I first began. “Are you telling me that you are willing to not only take a chance with your life, but you have no reservations about exposing four other family members to the possibility of getting COVID-19? Have you ever been tested for it?”
By now he is twisting himself into a pretzel and answering “No” to all of the questions being asked. It was at this point that I decided that it was perfectly OK to make him and his adult friend feel uncomfortable.
My Florida family is very naïve about this virus even though five of them have had COVID-19 and survived. They were also brought up by our mom for us to never make anyone feel uncomfortable in our home. This was maybe the second time I have felt compelled to do so.
However, not once did either of these careless people say “Well, we will stay at a distance, and we will remove ourselves from the cousin’s house and go to a hotel.” They both sat looking absolutely dumb as if they have been living in an alternative world.
When I surmised that I was dealing with two complete idiots, which made me lose my self-control, I dismissed them from my presence and texted the owner of the house into which they had moved and told him the immunocompromised relative could not remain in that house. I worked out other arrangements for him.
During all this time the young man’s mother, who is a nurse and has been vaccinated, was included in the communications. By the next day, new living arrangements had been made for the couple.
They were both there at the outdoor celebration un-masked, eating ribs and chicken and mixing and mingling. They were pouting and saying with their body language that they were angry with me for calling attention to their selfishness.
They were not too angry to stay away from the food. The adult female gave it a second try by entering the family house where I was residing. So, I decided to give it another try, hoping to get a different response. One that I could understand. I was now searching for an answer that would help me understand if either was thinking at all. They were not.
I asked her name because I did not want to seem uncaring. Her name was Asha. I said, “Asha, I hope you understand why it is important for you all to get vaccinated. For example, the handicapped sister over there (pointing to my sister) is being exposed to whatever it is you may be carrying. It seems that you all want the family fellowship — which is great, and we want that as well — but you all must respect our space. I am not saying you owe me an explanation for not getting vaccinated but you do owe the people that you embrace with your presence the right to not remain in your space and you should respect their space enough to stay out of it.”
She never uttered a word but simply got up and left the room. I felt the same as how the 11 disciples must have felt when Judas left the room. Relieved!!
Any adult who has lived in this real world for the last 18 months and does not realize the seriousness of a virus that has killed 760,000 in this country alone, needs to be made to feel uncomfortable. It should not matter if we are speaking of family, friend or foe. COVID-19 Delta cares nothing about either.