According to the Centers for Disease Control, we no longer have to wear a mask all the time. It seems we now are able to follow through on plans that have been on hold for far too long. Plans for East Rome High School’s ’70s Decade Reunion, for example.
Several of us got together at Schroder’s one afternoon and started talking about class reunions. Every time there is a class reunion, it seems, the same people plan it and the same people attend. This group made the rogue decision that the next class reunion would be a ’70s decade reunion. The classes of 1970 through 1979 classes would be invited.
The ’70s decade reunion planning committee was comprised of two class captains from each class. The class captains were the “movers and shakers” of their class. They all know how to get things done, especially deciding on a venue. The committee unanimously agreed the historic East Rome Junior High School building, which formerly housed Rome Girls High, would be perfect for this reunion and so we booked it.
Financing the reunion
We asked classmates to donate $10 to get us started. Although aware of online ways to collect donations, we asked everybody to write a check and mail it to the treasurer. Checks came pouring in. Within a month, we had enough money to reserve and pay for the venue, the disc jockey, the bartender, and the picnic pavilion rental.
To keep costs down, we decided not to cater the reunion. We planned to have heavy appetizers and asked everyone to eat dinner Saturday evening before the reunion. Tickets to the reunion are $40 per person. The money will pay for food and beverages, as everything else is completely paid for.
COVID-19 ruined our plans ...
Initially planned for May 2, 2020, the ’70s Decade Reunion had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Although understandably disappointed, everybody was supportive of the decision to postpone the reunion until May 1, 2021. Subsequently, we had to postpone the reunion again.
Current plans are to have the reunion Saturday, Oct. 2. We are carrying out all the plans mentioned here and are looking forward to a fun-filled weekend.
The reunion is on
East Rome High School’s long-awaited ’70s Decade Reunion will take place Oct. 1-2. Weekend activities begin with a picnic at Heritage Park on Friday night, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. Also planned for Friday night is “Girls’ Night Out” at 6 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom in downtown Rome. Saturday morning, Oct. 2, the Rev. Carey Ingram will lead us in a service of remembrance. “We’ll Remember You,” a Gladiator memorial service, will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Lovejoy Baptist Church.
The highlight of the weekend is the ’70s Decade Reunion, Saturday, Oct. 2, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the old East Rome Junior High. Dress is casual, and there will be a DJ, a photographer, an open bar (beer and wine only) and appetizers.
Fond memories linger
If you went to East Rome High School, you will doubtless remember these words from our alma mater. The line goes, “... through the years fond memories linger, to recall these happy days.” That is exactly what we’ll be doing all weekend at these activities.
We will recall those happy days as we listen to some great ’70s music, and laugh and talk with our friends as well as former teachers. Teachers like Miss Frances Raines, who taught us math in junior high school. She plans to attend the reunion. She told me she ”simply cannot wait to see everyone!”
People are coming to our reunion from Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, California, and Wyoming. I can hardly wait to see all my friends at the reunion.
I’ve already made my Spotify playlist for the Friday night picnic.
These reunion activities are going to be so much fun. The committee, as well as all our classmates, adamantly believe East Rome High School’s ’70s Decade Reunion will be well worth waiting for. Please email me if you want more information.