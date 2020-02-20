Clemontene Whitehead Slack, Ed.D. A woman of faith, her story is an inspiring testimony to how God makes a way through education.
Dr. Slack graduated from Main High School in 1965. She enrolled in Shorter College in the fall of 1965. She worked hard and her family lovingly encouraged her through those years. Dr. Slack excelled in her studies and was one of the first African Americans to complete four years at Shorter and graduate. Here, in her own words, is her story.
The enormity of finances
In the Fall of 1965, I enrolled at Shorter College. That was a year which found me trying to be brave. Because my dad could not afford to pay room and board for me to attend distant colleges, he insisted that I attend Shorter or Berry. It would be difficult to pay for tuition and books as well. So, I chose Shorter College (now, Shorter University).
In careful management of his resources, my father gave me lunch money by the day and enough money to buy one gallon of gasoline to drive to Shorter and back home. Dad worked side jobs to earn the money for tuition and books. Those were hard jobs, some of which involved cleaning bricks with muriatic acid. But my father was a man of vision. He was proud that he was able to earn the money to send me to college. Ultimately, what seemed to be a fearsome journey began.
An annoying professor of French
My first year at Shorter was strained. It seemed the daily injustices I faced would never end.
The professor of the foreign language department became intent on seeing me drop out of school during my freshman year at Shorter. He did not want to teach African American students. Nevertheless, I was in his French class. A white student, in the French class, made friends with me. One day, the professor returned a paper to us. Written at the top of my paper was “70.” The professor marked off 10 points each for three incorrectly placed accent marks!
After class that day, keenly aware of the ongoing injustices I faced, my friend showed me her paper. At the top of her paper was “94.” She misspelled three words. She and I were appalled at the outrageous unfairness of this. It clearly illustrates the professor’s disdain for me.
The professor decided to give a standardized French exam for the final. Many students left without trying. I opened that test booklet and almost burst into tears of joy. The late Charlie Morrison, my high school French teacher, gave us that exam for about three semesters!
That standardized French exam was the last straw. I dropped my major in French and became an education major after I earned an “A,” but was given a “B” for both semesters. That professor left Shorter … and I left the major!
A definitive milestone
Throughout my years at Shorter, Almighty God worked daily on my behalf. My high school classes prepared me quite well for college. I worked hard. I smiled as I fought back hurt, like the time the French professor so harshly graded my paper. At the end of the day, I imagine that professor of French would have been annoyed to see what I achieved.
Fall of 1968 was my senior year at Shorter. Completing my B.A. degree in Education from Shorter was a definitive milestone in my life. After I earned my degree, I launched a career in education during which time I taught at Shorter College and subsequently became the Chair of the Education Department there. That was one of “GOD’s eye-winks to me.”
After all, my dad was right. I needed to attend Shorter to know and be known by the future leaders in Rome. Indeed. Shorter College is very dear to me.