I think some people owe Colin Kaepernick an apology. An apology will not put money lost in his account, but it may give him peace of mind and heart, and it may help him to believe in the ideals of America again.
Many were happy that the NFL casted him aside. By the action he took, Colin was saying that all of us must take real risks to confront the ugliness we see in the culture of policing in America. If some of us had realized the main point that he was trying to bring to our attention, maybe Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and other unarmed citizens would not be dead today.
He wanted everyone to be aware of the condition that exists in this country. He was trying to warn us about what we are now observing daily. He wanted individuals in this country to be aware of the two sets of laws that we have. Most people jumped on him with all fours with that, “Yeah, BUT ...” Now the “Yeah but” is on the other foot, and we cannot put life back into the bodies of the many others who have died.
While George Floyd was dying, four officers stood by and watched and heard the cry, “Mister, you are killing me. I can’t breathe. Somebody help me! Momma, please help me.” We were all standing there with horror in our eyes. No help came. I wonder what Colin was thinking as he watched?
I have heard many say, “Yeah, but the young lady filming the incident should have done something.” I have heard some say, “Someone should have called 911.” The 911 call was made by Kaepernick several years earlier and the call was redirected. The main conversation that we should be hearing now is that the investigation Kaepernick called for should be done with all speed and deliberation, and hopefully in time to save other lives.
Some years ago, one of my spiritual sons watched a young lady lay dying in his neighborhood after being shot. He even remembers what she was wearing, and he said when he saw her jeans get wet from urinating, he knew she was dead. The men who were holding George Floyd down must have seen the urination running down the street as he began to lose control of his bowels. There was no letting up. Why? What was missing from the humanity that should have been a part of these men who took an oath to serve and protect. During that moment when they lost their humanity who were they serving? Who were they protecting? They were protecting a corrupt, antiquated culture which supports the belief that only some lives matter.
One of my Caucasian friends said that, no matter how wrong she is, there is never a time when she fears the police. The idea of one killing her or her son never crosses her mind. I explained to her that that is why we label it white privilege.
Many Blacks go out each day doing nothing wrong, but the minute they see a police car their hearts begin to pump faster. They begin to ask questions like “Are all of my lights working? Do I have my insurance card in the car? Did I put my registration sticker on the car? Am I buckled up? Do I have my permit to carry on me? If I did not take care to do those things I could be killed.”
Colin was right when he asked the officials in this country to examine why unarmed Black men are shot and killed at a disproportionately higher rate than other races.
I am not sure if Colin Kaepernick knew the whole truth about the song that he was kneeling for. He probably did not, because it was not the song or what people say it stands for that was on his mind. He was thinking about the double standard in law enforcement that was concerning to him. He could not understand why Black men have to be thrown to the ground to be handcuffed even what they are not resisting.
Just several days ago I personally saw two policemen handling a man who kept asking, “What have I done? What are you handcuffing me for?” They must have called for backup earlier. The new arriving policeman rushed up in his car, jumped out, ran over to the men, knocked them all down, and started punching. He asked no questions about what was going on or what the problem was. The handcuffed man seemed to have been in distress. The man could have been having a heart attack. Backup should be backup, not take over.
Since the killing of George Floyd, hundreds of men have stepped up to bear witness to the truth of the matter. Several Black officers out of uniform have been stopped and handcuffed for minor infractions, or no infraction.
Do you agree that Colin Kaepernick was justified to call for the country to pay attention to the culture of our law enforcement policy? That change will only take place when those involved with law enforcement have a heart change and realize that “to protect and serve” is more than a notion.