It is remarkable that Europe and the U.S. in the early days had the same idea of how to teach Deaf students: Using both signed and written language. It was known as the Art of Teaching of Deaf Multilinguals.
Charles Michel de l’Epee, a hearing French priest, founded his private Deaf school in Paris in 1760. He presented his international students to the public in 1771. They wrote in French, Italian, Spanish or Latin and conversed in their native signed languages with de l’Epee interpreting for the audience.
In 1785, Roch Ambroise Sicard, also a hearing French priest, attended de l’Epee’s school for a year to learn how to teach Deaf people and later founded a Deaf school in Bordeaux, France. His first student was Jean Massieu, who was illiterate.
Before dying on Dec. 26, 1789, de l’Epee made Sicard promise to keep his school open. That same year, Massieu, who had mastered both signed and written languages in a few years at Sicard’s school, moved to Paris and became a teacher at the Paris Deaf School.
Sicard became the head of the Paris Deaf School. He kept the promise by demonstrating his Deaf students’ knowledge of signed and written languages to seek public funding for the school.
Massieu also convinced the general assembly, and on July 29, 1791, the Paris Deaf School became nationally governed and fully funded. Massieu taught Laurent Clerc, a young student who graduated in 1804 and became a teacher a few years later.
Marcus Flournoy from Georgia attended the Paris Deaf School around 1814-1815. He had an older brother, John, a founder of Georgia School for the Deaf. John was also taught by Clerc in the U.S. years later.
In 1815, Sicard introduced Massieu and Clerc to a distinguished audience in London. Among them was Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet, an American minister seeking to learn how to teach the Deaf in the U.S. Sicard interpreted the audience’s spoken questions into French Sign Language, and Massieu and Clerc wrote their answers on the board. Gallaudet was impressed.
Following the example of de l’Epee and Sicard, Gallaudet and Clerc embarked on a public tour across the U.S. in 1816 to demonstrate the signed and written languages for teaching Deaf students. They received funds for their new school in Hartford, Connecticut.
In the early 1830s John Flournoy met the Prior family who opened Cedar Valley Academy, the origin of GSD. The legislature had a hidden agenda and sought to establish a new Deaf school. They asked American School for the Deaf for help and its staff and Deaf students came to demonstrate in Georgia. It is possible that Flournoy and the Priors gave a few demonstrations, too.
A Deaf leader, James Watterson, gave several demonstrations of his students’ skills in Montgomery, Alabama, from 1849 to 1852. Afterwards, Alabama School for the Deaf became state-governed.
The Weekly Advertiser reported this on Dec. 23, 1851: “It was indeed astonishing to see those who had been deprived of the two most important organs of communication, so rapidly and accurately conveying intelligence from one to another, by mean of their signs; and not only so, but to read and to write with ease and facility, in letters of the ordinary alphabet, any word or sentence suggested to them by signs.”
On Nov. 29, 1866, Joseph Mount, a Deaf leader, gave public demonstrations of his students’ abilities to persuade the state officials to establish a state-funded Arkansas School for the Deaf for the third time, after it had been closed due to unforeseen circumstances.
A Deaf leader, William Smith, who founded the Oregon School for the Deaf, showcased the abilities of his Deaf students to the public in 1872.
Despite the public demonstrations, the Deaf community faced oppression and discrimination, especially with the 1880 ban on signed languages in Deaf education based on the false assumption that Deaf people were inferior and unable to learn or lead. The ban was opposed by both Deaf leaders and allies, who fought to preserve signed languages as a human right and legitimate way of expression.
In 1889, students from Kansas School for the Deaf, including Monroe Ingram, a Black student and a native Georgian, showed their abilities in ASL and written English to the legislature. After that, there are no records of any further presentations since.
The Art of Teaching of Deaf Multilinguals shows that Deaf students can excel in both signed and written languages. It also honors the legacy of Deaf leaders who advocated for Deaf schools.