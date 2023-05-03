Two large monuments caught my eye in different cemeteries: Greenwood Cemetery in Cedartown and Cave Spring Cemetery in Cave Spring. They had the same design and the same last name, Sewell. Both of them belonged to families with connections to Georgia School for the Deaf.
I first saw the white Sewell monument when I visited Greenwood Cemetery earlier this month. I was looking for the grave of my paternal great grandmother, Josephine “Josie” (Dowdy) Ward. The monument reminded me of another one I had seen in Cave Spring Cemetery, but that one was dark. I was curious if these two Sewell families were related. They are not my relatives, by the way.
Because of the similarity of the monuments, I wanted to learn more about those families. I’ll begin with one family buried at Cave Spring Cemetery: Dr. Isaac Sewell Sr. (1872-1908) and his wife, Zenobia “Nobia” Beaird (1881-1912). They were the only ones in their plot, but there was space for more burials.
Dr. Sewell was born to Aaron Oliver Sewell and Nancy Catherine (Morgan) Sewell of Cherokee County, Alabama, and had 6 siblings.
Isaac Sewell graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville in 1900. That year, he and his brother Charles, who were both in their 20s, boarded at Nobia’s home. Isaac was a physician and Charles was a pharmacist. Nobia, 19, was the daughter of John A. and Mary Elizabeth “Mollie” (Hampton) Beaird Pullen. At the time, She lived with Mollie and her second husband, James Willis Pullen. Nobia was a student at a local school (probably Hearn Academy).
Dr. Sewell and Nobia got married in Floyd County on Jan. 1, 1901, and lived next to the Wesley O. Connor House. They were blessed with three children, all born in Cave Spring: Marie, Isaac Jr, and Robert.
Dr. Sewell was a physician at GSD from 1902 until his death in 1908 at the age of 36. According to The Coosa River News on Oct. 9, 1908, many people attended his funeral and Capt. Felix Corput, GSD’s former trustee, and Wesley O. Connor, GSD’s fourth superintendent, were the pallbearers.
Four years after Dr. Sewell’s death, his wife Nobia passed away at the age of 30. Their children were raised by her grandmother, Mollie. Marie married Rolfe Powell Kennard on Dec. 24, 1926, and continued to live with Mollie on the old Cedartown road until her death in 1934.
Marie taught at GSD for years. She advocated for oralism, insisting on spoken and written English only, but the method proved ineffective and was abandoned in the 1970s. After Marie’s death, an administration building on the Perry Campus (formerly Gordon Campus) was named after her. Marie and Rolfe were childless and are buried in Cave Spring Cemetery, sharing their own tombstone.
As it turned out, the Sewell family in Greenwood Cemetery was not related to the one in Cave Spring. Remember, they had a large dark monument in their family plot. Some of their family members were connected to GSD, but I will only mention a few here.
One of the connections between the Sewell family and GSD is Martha “Mattie” King (1857-1931), a daughter of Elzaphan Renshaw King Sr., a teacher who taught deaf children of the Prior family at their home in Cedartown. The Prior family house is now the Gammage Funeral Home.
Mattie and Isaac B. Sewell (1852-1930) raised 11 children in Cave Spring at her parents’ house on the Cedartown road. Mattie’s uncle Alfred was a trustee for GSD for 20 years after the school reopened for the second time. Two of Mattie and Isaac’s children, Paul and Elizabeth, also had ties to GSD.
Paul married Ila Arminda Stargel, who taught at GSD while living in Cave Spring. She was 114 when she died in 2017 and is buried in the Sewell family plot. I wrote a column about her last January titled “Honoring the Oldest Georgians.”
Elizabeth was a teacher at GSD from 1921 to 1924. She married Harry Hickman Camp Sr. and had two sons. They are all buried in Augusta.
And by the way, I found Josie’s grave at Greenwood. She is resting next to her sister, Mittie (Dowdy) Horsley. Find A Grave had mistakenly listed Josie’s burial at New Harmony Cemetery. But I’m just happy this has led me to research the Sewell families and discover their GSD connections. It’s all thanks to their monuments that had sparked my curiosity for a reason!