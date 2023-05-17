Deaf people around the world cherish their signed languages. In the US, some of them show their love for American Sign Language by engraving ASL signs on their gravestones. This is a unique way of honoring their signed languages.
Signed languages are used more than just for conversation. They are also a means of expressing the values, beliefs and emotions of Deaf people and their hearing children, who have a strong attachment to their linguistic heritage and culture.
Some Deaf people choose to honor their signed languages even after death. Signs on their tombstones, dating back to the 19th century, represent the Deaf person’s life, family, work, or military service. For example, some have a handshape or a sign for the person’s name or nickname. These tombstones show the pride, respect, diversity and richness of Deaf culture.
One of the most remarkable gravestones in the Cusseta City Cemetery in Cusseta, Alabama, belongs to Marcus Aurelius Flournoy, who died in April 1849. His gravestone is shaped like a coffin and has two carved hands clasped in a gesture of handshaking above his name and dates. His gravestone is a unique testament to his life and identity as a Deaf person in the pre-Civil War South.
After the Ohio School for the Deaf was incorporated, Horatio Nelson Hubbell was hired as superintendent. He was not deaf, but he knew ASL since he married Cynthia, sister of William Willard, the second founder of Indiana School for the Deaf. When he died on Jan. 19, 1857, his tombstone had his name spelled with carved hands in ASL. He is buried in Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio.
Ariadna Princess Chesebro was the first student of the Wisconsin School for the Deaf, which was founded in 1852 by her father. She was born in New York in 1829 and moved to Wisconsin with her family in 1839. She died in 1858 at the age of 29 and was buried at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan, Wisconsin. Her monument has her name engraved in both English and fingerspelled ASL, as well as the inscription: “Daughter of the founder of the Deaf and Dumb Asylum.” It is one of the earliest monuments in the US that used ASL.
John William and Lillie Mae (Sharpton) Parker and their son-in-law Jimmy Harold “Jim” Whitworth, a former Georgia School for the Deaf superintendent, are buried in the Cave Spring Cemetery. They loved ASL and passed it onto their daughter Shirley Janet (Parker) Whitworth and the Deaf community. Their monument has a large ASL sign for “Jesus” below their names “Parker-Whitworth.” The sign was from Jim’s hands, based on a photo by Alton Holman, a 1948 GSD graduate. This sign for Jesus on a tombstone is rare.
Alton Revis Holman was a Deaf scoutmaster who lived from 1927 to 1996. He is buried in the Cave Spring Cemetery. His tombstone has three pictures: the ASL sign for Scout, the Boy Scouts of America logo, and the ASL sign for I-Love-You. They represent his passion for scouting, his service to the organization, and his love for his family and friends.
The Caple family plot has a large monument for John Lloyd Caple, Tennie Janice (Rowland) Caple and Elwood Donald “Don” Smith. John was a principal and superintendent at GSD, and Janice was a secretary. John was 101 and Janice was 98 when they passed away, a month and a day apart. Their marker has a small I-Love-You sign above their marriage date and the words “Let me call you sweetheart” below their names. Their daughter Suzy married Don, who graduated from GSD. His marker has a larger “I love you” sign.
Olivia Darlene Chambers was an excellent basketball player who won many trophies and medals for GSD’s sports teams. Her gravestone features two carved hands throwing a basketball into a hoop, symbolizing her passion and skill. It is cool to see ASL being used this way based on Olivia’s love for basketball on her gravestone. She rests at the Chubb Cemetery in Cave Spring.
My dream is to have my gravestone engraved like this: I sign “LOVE” to my dog Baylee, as she jumps up to hug me. Just an image of us in this moment, with the faces of my other beloved dogs — Flournoy, Amber and Charm — surrounding us with their names next to them. This is the way I want it to show me and my faithful, loving furry family who were part of my identity and my story. It would be awesome!