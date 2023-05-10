As Mother’s Day approaches, I’m grateful for the mothers in my family who faced challenges and gave up things for their children.
I was so thrilled to find the grave of my great great grandmother Melissa A. (Price) Dowdy, at the New Harmony Cemetery in Cedartown. She was born in 1838 and died in 1907, and she had 12 children. She lived when women had few rights, but she must have been a strong and loving mother to have such a big family.
I also think of my aunt, Clara Estelle “Stella” (Smith) Gilley, who lost her only son when he was six months old and buried him in the D. L. Roberts Funeral Home Cemetery next to New Harmony Cemetery. She was just 20 and died soon after of a broken heart. I can’t imagine her grief and loss, and I wish I could have hugged her. Both cemeteries are near Prior Station Road, where some of the Prior family lived.
I found myself wondering how the Deaf Priors coped with the challenges and prejudices they faced. Two of them had children, despite the societal stigma against deaf procreation. The deaf people endured discrimination every day of their lives, but they also showed resilience and courage as parents. They must have been proud of their children’s achievements and hopeful for their future.
As a tribute to Mother’s Day, a few women will be mentioned in this column.
Sarah “Sallie” Whatley was a friend of Asa and Sarah Prior, and a pioneer of Deaf education. She taught in Cedartown, where Cedar Valley Academy, the forerunner of Georgia School for the Deaf, opened. Her daughter married Asa’s son, and both Asa Prior and Sallie’s husband, Wilson B. Whatley, served as trustees of the academy. Sallie’s contributions were overlooked during her lifetime, but she is remembered and honored today.
Eliza (Young) Willard was a Deaf mother and an advocate of deaf education. She supported her Deaf husband, William, a founder of Indiana School for the Deaf, in finding and teaching deaf students. She also cared for them as a matron and a teacher, but was let go when the state took over the school. She devoted herself to raising their children at home. She was an admirable woman who deserves our gratitude.
When GSD opened, for the second time, in Cave Spring, Almira C. (Peugh) Carruthers was one of the few early students who later became the first female teacher. She also served as a matron for the girls there until the state incorporated GSD in December 1847 and dismissed her. She then married a Deaf Scottish man named James. They had several children and she devoted her life to motherhood. Her children spoke multilingual ASL and British Sign Language.
Inez Belle (Harrison) Leggett Knowles graduated from Georgia School for the Deaf Black in 1920, the same year that women’s rights amendments were passed. She moved to Florida and taught at Florida School for the Black Deaf and Blind, where she was married twice but had no children. She was forced to retire in 1965, but she continued to care for her elder deaf sister, Milton, until her death in 1994. Inez was honored with a building at Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, which integrated in 1965. Inez was very dedicated and caring, much like a mother to her students and a role model for the deaf Black community.
And I honor my mother, who accepted me as a Deaf daughter and learned American Sign Language when I was a baby. She also sent me to GSD as a day student because we lived near Cave Spring. After the mainstreaming law in 1975, many mothers stopped signing and sent their children to mainstream schools, hoping they would be like hearing people. But Mom did not do that. I am thankful for her support to be who I am today.
The mothers in my family history inspire me with their stories of love, strength, and perseverance. Whether they were deaf or hearing, they faced many challenges and obstacles in their lives, but they never gave up on their children. They advocated for their rights, education, and well-being as Deaf individuals in a hearing world. They taught them to be proud of their identity and culture, and to pursue their dreams and goals.
On this Mother’s Day, I celebrate their contributions and achievements as mothers who made a difference in the lives of their children and the Deaf community.