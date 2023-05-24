In honor of Memorial Day, we will be spotlighting the story of Joshua James “J.J.” Davis, a young Deaf man who experienced the effects of the Civil War firsthand. His recollection of his close call with Union soldiers is something that has been passed down through his family for generations.
At the time, signed languages were not considered to be separate languages from spoken English, so it’s likely that Davis’s story was not widely known. His youngest Deaf son, Robert Lee Davis, shared the story in The Deaf American, published by the National Association of the Deaf in March 1967, six years before his death.
J.J. Davis was born on July 12, 1845, in Clinton, Georgia. His parents were Elizabeth “Betty” Green and Joshua B. Davis. His name sign was likely a handshape for “J,” repeated twice. He came from a large family that included two younger Deaf brothers, Abner and Charlie. He grew up near Macon and attended the Georgia School for the Deaf at the age of 10, with Abner and Charlie following him some time later.
In 1864, when the Civil War broke out, with General Sherman and his soldiers making their way from Atlanta to Savannah — including through Rome and Cedartown — GSD had to close due to several school staff being called to war. Davis had to return home to live with his parents.
It is said that one day, while he was out squirrel hunting on his parents’ plantation, he was captured by the Union soldiers. Davis frantically tried to tell them that he was deaf, but they did not believe him. They thought he was a spy and put a noose around his neck, preparing to hang him.
Just as the soldiers were about to hang Davis, a high-ranking Northern officer (whose name had now faded from memory) rode up on horseback. The officer saw Davis’s parents crying and begging for their son’s life, and he asked the soldiers what was going on. The soldiers claimed that Davis was a spy for the Confederate Army, and was just pretending to be deaf.
The officer then turned to Davis and “spelled” out a question with his fingers in American Sign Language to the boy, asking if he was truly Deaf. Davis replied in ASL that he indeed was.
The officer’s next question was; Where were you educated? Davis answered that it was the school for the Deaf in Cave Spring. After a moment’s thought, the officer ordered the soldiers to release Davis and to stop ransacking his family’s home. The grateful family invited the officer to dinner, where they learned that he had a deaf brother in Illinois who had taught him ASL.
Davis was only 18 years old when he was caught up in the chaos of the Civil War. If he had been hanged, he would have never lived to marry, have 7 children (6 deaf and 1 hearing), and pass away at the age of 84. American Sign Language literally saved his life.
Unfortunately, the war brought hardships to Davis’s parents and siblings. They lost $100,000 in gold stored in a bank to General Sherman, and their farm to looters. Davis was an eyewitness to all of this. They lost everything, and his father died 2 years later. The family struggled for years to eventually rebuild their lives.
After the Civil War, Davis returned to GSD and completed his studies. On May 13, 1869, he married Nancy Louisa “Nannie” Morris, a GSD alumna. They lived in nearby Rockmart for some time, during which Davis shared his stories about his Civil War experiences with his children.
Finding little success in Georgia, he moved his family to Mart, Texas, where he lived until his death on March 26, 1930. His gravesite is in Gholson Cemetery in Gholson, Texas. Nannie’s gravestone has not yet been found.
Despite their challenges, the Davis family worked hard to make a better life for themselves and their children. Some of their children and deaf relatives attended Deaf schools in Georgia or Texas and led successful lives.
Davis’s son Robert taught at Texas School for the Deaf for 48 years and was inducted into the TSD Alumni Hall of Fame. Robert’s daughter Hazel also went to TSD. After her death she was buried in Forest Oaks Cemetery in Austin, Texas, with an “I love you” sign in ASL on her gravestone. But they would always remember the story of J.J. Davis’ close call during the Civil War.