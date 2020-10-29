I wanted to take a moment to update you, the citizens of Floyd County, on the overall state of the Floyd County Jail in light of the recent positive coronavirus cases we have had by both inmates and staff.
There was a letter published (Wednesday) in the editorial section of the Rome News-Tribune that was filled with misinformation. We understand that there are a number of ways false information can be spread and we want to address every concern head on.
We are doing everything we can feasibly do to protect the staff and inmates of the Floyd County Jail as well as the citizens of Floyd County.
We are conducting a review of every inmate’s file to determine if their situation would allow for them to be released on a bond of their own recognizance or if they can be given time served to complete their sentence and be released early. In the last week alone we have released over 100 inmates.
We are working closely with the judge’s offices and the district attorney’s office to identify those inmates who may be eligible for early release or an own recognizance bond. Some inmates have charges that are too severe to allow for an OR bond or they may have a victim in their case that requires protection. In cases where the inmate has already been sentenced, they may not meet the criteria for receiving an early release.
We have waived all fees for video visitation so that inmates can still see and speak with their family members during this difficult time using remote video visitation services. Family members and friends are able to contact their loved ones by mail and email as well. All mail, other than legal, is allowed by postcard only.
Our warrant division is only serving felony warrants at this time in an effort to reduce the number of inmates at the Floyd County Jail. We are, by necessity, accepting prisoners from local agencies.
Every inmate is issued a mask when they are brought into the Floyd County Jail and encouraged to wear them at all times. We are communicating with the inmates constantly regarding safety protocols and practices through signage, personal communication and jail kiosks.
We are treating all inmate-occupied spaces with the most advanced EPA-registered chemicals available. The chemicals we are using kills the coronavirus in seconds and provides long term protection for all contact surfaces.
We are partnering with the Georgia Department of Public Health to administer COVID-19 tests to inmates who have displayed symptoms associated with COVID-19 or who have been identified by contact tracing to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19.
There is not, and has never been, any charge to the inmate or their family for these services.
I am very proud of my staff and our medical provider for the efforts they have put into keeping this disease out of our facility for so long. For us to have been dealing with this pandemic since March and not have a positive case until October speaks to the dedication of our employees to adhere to the standards we put in place months ago to protect everyone.
I took an oath as sheriff to serve and protect the citizens of Floyd County and I administered that same oath to every deputy at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. That oath does not have boundaries. It applies to everyone we come into contact with, regardless of where that contact may occur.