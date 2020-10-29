Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.