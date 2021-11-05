If you were a Braves fan in 2016, you knew something good was going to happen to the big league club relatively soon. Especially if you lived in Rome and had the pleasure to watch the 2016 Rome Braves.
The 2016 Rome Braves starting rotation was made up of Touki Toussaint, Patrick Weigel, Kolby Allard, Mike Soroka and Max Fried. Perhaps you’ve heard of some of those guys. I remember my friend Blake Silvers covering some sort of meet-and-greet Rome Braves event that year and he took a photo of all those guys on stage and I remember thinking, “Man, this picture might be special one day.” Blake was fully convinced that he was witnessing future greatness back then; I was slightly convinced.
I blogged for a little non-paid no-name Braves blog back then and former Assistant Rome Braves GM Jim Jones was kind enough to hook me up with some interviews that summer. I remember calling some kid named Mike Soroka. Mike was 21 years old and it was like talking to a retired pitcher. He was a student of the game and studied guys like Maddux and was more mature than I ever was (which might not be saying much).
That summer humbled me because, at the time, I was convinced that Luke Dykstra and Ray-Patrick Didder were going to be stars. I realized quickly why there are baseball scouts. Baseball scouts can apparently look at a 19-year-old kid and have a pretty good grasp of what he’s going to become in 3 to 5 years.
I can’t.
When I saw Ronald Acuña that summer, all I saw was a dude who seemed pretty good, but not great. They saw a future star. I remember chatting with Kevin Karel one night and telling Kevin how amazing Dykstra and Didder were going to be. I wanted to impress Kevin, the voice of the Rome Braves, with my baseball acumen. Kevin sort of laughed and schooled me on some kid named Ronald. He told me that when this kid Ronald Acuña steps up to the plate every scout in the building perks up and pays attention.
There was also a kid on that team named Austin Riley out of Mississippi. Other MLB teams were scouting Austin as a pitcher. He was mainly a pitcher in high school. But the Braves saw a third baseman. (Again, how scouts can do this absolutely blows my mind). That summer he committed 30 errors and I’m going to be honest, I wasn’t super impressed. He looked like a guy who could run into a dinger every now and then but couldn’t field. But again — I’m not a scout. Guys who get paid to evaluate baseball players saw in 2016 what we just saw in the 2021 World Series. Absolutely incredible.
And let’s not forget about 2016 Rome Brave Max Fried. He seemed decent to me, and had an amazing pick-off move, but I couldn’t have predicted that in 2021 he would have shut out the Astros in Game 7 of the World Series.
That was a fun summer and perhaps the first year when hardcore Atlanta Braves fans saw a light at the end of the tunnel. After several years of terrible trades (some ended up being simply bad luck like the Uggla and McLouth trades) the 2016 Rome Braves came on the scene and sent a signal to Atlanta Braves fans. They dominated the South Atlantic League that summer and were crowned champions.
It might have taken longer than expected, but since I don’t count 2020 as a real baseball season (sorry, you played 60 games in front of cardboard cutouts. That’s not a baseball season), it took the Braves four years since that special season in Rome to bring a World Championship to Braves Country.
Now, the new additions Alex Anthopoulos made this year and the fact that they got to the World Series because of those moves is not lost on me. But it felt like it started in Rome in 2016.
What a special October (and first few days of November) it has been. My generation was used to winning 14 straight, the generation before me was used to being absolutely terrible most years, and the newest generation didn’t know what it was like to win a World Series, until Tuesday night. It seems like Braves fans really embraced the moment, as they should.
I drove to my dad’s for Game 1 to watch it with the guy who raised me on Skip Caray. Soak it in and Go Braves.