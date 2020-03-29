Our city commissioners along with leaders in two other municipalities made a very wise move to close businesses and to limit to 10 the number of individuals who can gather at one time. It could not have been done at a better time. A very wise and timely move, even though one city commissioner expressed regret that it was not done sooner.
I am sure that was a hard call for them to make because of all the areas that will be affected. Many small businesses operate the way many of us live, from one paycheck to the next. However, the community is coming to the rescue of those who are hit the hardest financially.
Most of us realize that humans are gregarious and that is why the Creator made more than one of us. Most people actually like people and just love being around others. A few of us would actually lose our minds if we could not get out and mingle.
I am one who could stay in the house and never set foot outside. My husband, on the other hand, would go insane if he could not get out. We had agreed to self-quarantine ourselves for 14 days because we are both compromised because of our age. He is compromised to a greater degree because he is battling multiple myeloma — but he has not been able to stay inside for one day.
I pray that he is never required to do so; it would send him into deep depression, I believe. After realizing that there are people who are required to self-isolate, my prayers and concern went out to them.
I am very satisfied that the city commissioners made the decision to close up many businesses before the epidemic actually hit our area as it has done our neighboring Bartow County. This move is giving us time to adjust to learning how to live with ourselves without being pressured or forced to do so.
This will also give those individuals time to figure out how to help the people who are being told to self-quarantine. These individuals have to be supplied with food, medicine, and other items necessary for daily living.
I pray that we do not get ahead of the game and begin to relax, as did the rabbit in the tall tale of Brother Rabbit and the Turtle. We need to forge full speed ahead and make sure we have enough face masks, sanitizing spray, protective covers for our first responders, police, nurses, and especially the doctors.
Many people are saying that this pandemic is going to reach its peak in a couple of weeks. I strongly disagree with that prediction. We in this area are being given a reprieve. Let us take advantage of the time.
There is a shortage of testing kits and that is one major reason why we are seeing so few cases reported in our area. Many people are experiencing symptoms but are unable to get tested. The results from the test takes three or more days to get back; in the meantime, an individual could have contaminated the entire village. I have a family member who is in the hospital, and he was still being told they are not sure after six days.
Let us not panic because we are unable to stop the virus, but let us do what we can to slow the pace of the COVID-19. Let us take seriously the cautions from those who have recovered or are in the hospital still. One who has sent a message expressing the need to wash our hands often, stop embracing, stop gathering, stay hydrated, develop a pastime to occupy the mind other than TV.
We should limit our contacts so that if we are unfortunate enough to get the virus, we can trace our steps back to the source. It is not attacking each person the same. Stay up to date with information about keeping yourself and the people around you safe.