I recently went to a “backyard” wrestling event in West Rome.
And let me tell you, if you ever have the opportunity to go to one of those things, GO. It’s completely entertaining.
Here’s what happened ...
An organization called Rome Wrestling Entertainment hosted this event out in West Rome. It was in a building that’s across the highway from The Love Library and a liquor store. Perfect.
They had hosted a previous event that I heard had a good turnout and I knew several people participating in it, so I wanted to check it out. I figured it would make for a good column and, good or bad, I’d tell y’all how it went.
So me and a handful of friends show up to this building and on the outside it seemed a little sketchy, but right off the bat I could tell this was better organized than other backyard wrestling events I’ve been to. Yes, I’ve been to a couple of ‘em before.
There were people collecting and selling tickets at the door and I could see there was a police officer and other security as well as concessions being sold. In the middle of this large space was a caged ring and, around it, several rows of chairs.
There was music playing as people milled about and took their seats. The atmosphere was very jovial and laid back.
There were a handful of matches on the card for that night. And prior to the event, the RWE Facebook page was filled with hype videos of the wrestlers (such as David Holbrook and Kipp Buford) smack talking and challenging each other. It was fun to see them building up their matches and getting folks excited about the event.
An announcer took to the stage, introduced the matches and explained the rules.
And then the matches began.
Y’all, I was so impressed by a couple things: the level of commitment by the wrestlers and the level of participation by those in attendance.
All the wrestlers had put thought and effort into their costumes and their characters — their personas. Michael “Captain Chaos” Pearson was one of the crowd favorites and he certainly played up his character, wrestling against “Bad Boy” Sean Hayes. There were names like Big Kash, The Big Deal and The Wolverine of Broad Street.
It was clear these guys had put a lot of time and effort into this. And the crowd did their part as well. The people who showed up for the event were there to have a good time. Everyone was in a great mood and were there to enjoy the entertainment.
So when the wrestlers started coming out and got in the cage, the crowd went crazy and cheered or booed as they saw fit. They really responded to the characters and whether someone was supposed to be a good guy or a bad guy. Even little things like dramatic lighting and a smoke machine as the wrestlers entered the arena added something to the atmosphere.
The match between Captain Chaos Michael Pearson and Bad Boy Sean Hayes seemed to be the highlight of the night. Pearson is well known in Rome and I think a lot of folks showed up just to see him. He definitely put on a show and the crowd loved it. They were screaming and cheering with every move the wrestlers made. Pearson is a sturdy boy but he moved around that cage with ease, and to the delight of the crowd he put some moves on his opponent.
What made it so much fun was that everyone there seemed to come for the right reasons — to be entertained and to have a good time. The crowd played along to the characters and the showmanship and definitely made themselves a part of the show.
Overall, the event was well organized and kudos to the wrestlers who obviously put time and effort into making it an enjoyable show for the audience. The only recommendation I would make is perhaps secure an additional restroom, since there always seemed to be a line. But other than that, it was well organized and lots of fun.
There were a couple folks that got a little too rowdy for security and may have been escorted out, but no one got too crazy. I think people were just having a good time.
There are people in Rome with a variety of interests and it was great to see an event that catered to interests outside the traditional activities. Even if you don’t care about wrestling, the people-watching is itself worth the price of admission.