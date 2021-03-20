A politician was up for reelection and called up my newspaper publisher friend and asked if he could arrange to speak at the local Rotary Club meeting.
The newspaper publisher said he’d be glad to help, set it up for the politician to speak, and gave a glowing introduction for the elected official before his fellow Rotarians.
Toward the end of the politician’s stump speech, he lit into “the media,” saying they couldn’t be trusted and were dishonest, among other disparagements.
When he finished his diatribe, he sat down next to my newspaper publisher friend, who was startled by what he had just heard from the politician.
“What was that?”
“What was what?,” the politician responded, nonplussed.
“All that the ‘media can’t be trusted’ stuff,” my friend answered.
The politician was surprised by the publisher’s response. “Oh, well, that’s just what we always say.”
“I’m the only media here,” the publisher said.
“I wasn’t talking about you,” the politician said. “You’re one of the great ones.”
And Carvy Snell was.
I’m saddened to use that verb – “was.” I wish I could still use “is.” Carvy, the longtime owner and publisher of the Metter Advertiser, passed away last week at the age of 70.
I often retell that anecdote to illustrate how politicians are conditioned to criticize “the media,” and how it often isn’t meant to include the local folks. It was told much better, and more accurately, by Carvy.
I met Carvy in the late 1990s through the Georgia Press Association, and served on the GPA board numerous years with him. I became an owner/publisher in the early 2000s, when he was GPA’s president, and immediately recognized he was someone I wanted to befriend and emulate. For him, the community came first, and he seemed to use his newspaper as a conduit for betterment of Metter and Candler County. I admired that, and him.
His trail of community service is beyond impressive: his county’s Citizen of the Year in 2008; Chamber Volunteer of the Year in 2020; member of the Industrial Authority; past chairman of the chamber; past chairman of the Metter Athletic Booster Club; charter member of the Candler County Foundation for Public Education; original organizer of “Another Bloomin’ Festival”; served on the recreation board; owner of a graphics business; charter member of the Willow Lake Golf Club; member of the Jaycees and Rotary Clubs; lifelong member of the Metter United Methodist Church; and I could go on and on.
Years ago, Carvy asked if he could run my column in his newspaper, and we started “trading” newspapers – sending each other subscriptions of our newspapers. I stole/borrowed many a great marketing idea from the pages of the Metter Advertiser.
Carvy, like me, was blessed to be able to lead his hometown newspaper. I know many publishers in Georgia who are in this same fortunate fraternity, but I know few – and certainly not me – who were as universally liked and respected by both their community and their peers as Carvy Snell.
The communities we serve are very similar in size and scope, and I often turned to him for sage advice and wisdom. I’ll miss him for that, and as a friend. I know I’m not the only one.
“... one of the great ones,” said the politician.
Yes, indeed.