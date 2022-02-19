Barring any unforeseen issues, I believe that Rome is about to experience a transformation it hasn’t seen since perhaps the 1950s. Some of you may remember the time when General Electric, Georgia Kraft (now International Paper) and Georgia Power’s Plant Hammond all arrived in Rome.
The new metamorphosis this time around is not going to be spurred by industrial growth, but rather by a residential renaissance the likes of which Rome hasn’t experienced since the birth of Garden Lakes.
Some of you will recall that before Peachtree City came along, Garden Lakes was considered one of, if not THE, largest planned community in the entire state of Georgia. It was very clearly the result of the growth of jobs associated with the mammoth GE plant, the paper mill and the power plant.
This time around, the residential growth is apparently going to happen in response to what city and county leadership called a critical shortage of workforce housing. A couple of summits were held with local leaders looking, in particular, at residential growth in the Gainesville area and some of the burbs around Atlanta.
Rome has not significantly grown, population wise, over the course of the last three decades. It’s hard to tell what a specific reason might be and it’s probably not worth the energy, or heartache, to try to look backward.
Since those housing summits took place, the city has taken aggressive steps to court new development. A committee, under the direction of former commissioner Wendy Davis, studied ways to spur growth and came up with a plan for incentives to assist local developers with the high costs related to infrastructure that is required inside the city limit.
Just this past week, the Redevelopment Committee voted to recommend that the city revisit those incentives and, in all likelihood, eliminate the package that was developed by that committee.
That’s not to say that the city may not use some of the COVID-19 relief money sent to town by Presidents Trump and Biden to assist local small developers. The point is, private developers who have not expressed any strong need for the incentives, have come out of the woodwork and are ready to start building single family homes all over the community.
Homes are already rising at the Crestwood subdivision off the North Broad Street extension. The same builders with Smith-Douglas Homes are making plans for an expansion of the Emerald Oaks subdivision off Old Dalton Road. Other projects are on the drawing board off Chulio Road south of town (but inside the city limits) as well as the Coosa area.
Townhome projects are also starting to come off of drawing boards at several locations around the city.
We’ve documented several large apartment developments that are still in the planning stages and I got wind of a couple of other projects this week that we’re not ready to try to offer any details about.
All of this to say that Rome is going to grow. I’m not sure where all the folks are coming from. I know that the first 13 lots in the 60-plus lot Crestwood subdivision are already spoken for before most of them have even been built.
Now, to the real focus of this epistle.
Traffic!
You think traffic is tough in Rome now, wait about three years and let’s see how the community responds to all of the growth.
Chulio Road is one that without a doubt is going to have to be improved. Folks up in the North Pointe community adjacent to Crestwood are turning out early and often, pressing for city officials to improve the roads leading into and out of that community. I think it’s important to note that those folks haven’t been fussing so much about the new homes, or streets planned for that subdivision. Their gripe has been with the North Broad Extension and back road (I’m not sure what it’s called) that leads out of the community onto Ga. 53 just past the jail. They are narrow and are going to have to be improved somewhat.
Work on the widening of Second Avenue, Ga. 101 from the Oostanaula River Bridge to the Atrium Floyd Medical Center, is slated to get underway later this year. That’s going to create its own set of issues, particularly increased reliance on Turner McCall Boulevard.
Have you even tried to make a left turn across Turner McCall, ANYWHERE along the route as it comes into the city? Have you tried to make a left turn across Shorter Avenue? Have you been in any of the fast food drive-throughs on either of those roads and tried to make a left turn to get out? Good luck.
It’s liable to get even more difficult soon.
Local leaders haven’t gotten serious about a new SPLOST package yet, but for my money, a SPLOST devoted entirely to transportation is worth some serious consideration. It’s not sexy, but as long as you spread out the love and include something in all sections of the community, it’s worth consideration.