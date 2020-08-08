Is this a moment or a movement? How should we live in it? Whatever it is, most of us know that it has a different feel from anything that we have ever experienced before.
There is something different about this moment. This thing brings with it a different air, a different feel, a different level of intensity. This thing brings with it a different sadness, a different joy, a different kind of peace, and a different kind of upset-ness.
This thing brings a spirit of urgency.
It seems to be here out of necessity. It places a spirit of desperation in and on us. It seems to be saying that the time has come. The spirit of this moment or movement is saying that this is important and urgent. We are encountering a situation at this point in our lives that calls for action — as is indicated by the red light flashing the brightest of red, along with an alarm that is sounding loudly. We can all hear the alarm and feel the vibration, but all are reacting differently.
We know that we have never before sensed this omen hovering over our heads, around our heads, but, especially, in our heads. We can also sense that no matter how much good comes forth or how much evil proceeds, nothing can send it back from whence it came. The feel is one of lingering abiding. This thing, which seems to have a mind of its own, has a perceived destination and will continue forward no matter what attempts are made to block it.
This force that is present with us seems to have come full center in our lives directly after the 2020 pandemic reared its head and revealed its horrible face. I am reminded of what Victor Hugo has been falsely credited with saying: “No force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.” I believe the same is true about a moment or movement whose time has come for the human race.
There comes a time when enough is enough. Each individual can decide what that thing is that has done its job, whether good or bad, long enough. This moment or movement is saying there is no place to run. There is no place to hide. Victor Hugo goes on to say, “There is something more powerful than brute force of bayonets: it is the idea whose time has come and hour struck.” This moment or movement that people are feeling at this time cannot be destroyed by using brute force. Armies can be placed in the streets and across the fields; however, this action will be to no avail. “One can resist the invasion of armies; one does not resist the invasion of ideas,” writes Victor.
Most of us know that we must have faith in order to face the moment or movement that we are encountering today. We realize that we cannot be cast down, because to be cast down is to despair — and when we despair, we will also desert our most prized spiritual possessions, which are eternal. We must look to the future. And yet no one knows what the future holds. None of us knows what obstacles or barriers stand between us and the shore or the port that is our final destination, individually or as a country.
We do know that the port or shore is in sight and a radiantly bright future awaits us if we are capable of weathering the tempests that still separate us from the shore.
Victor Hugo states that the future is our republic for all men; and he goes on to say, “let us add, the future is peace with all men. Let us not fall into the vulgar error, which is to curse and to dishonour the age in which we live. However deep the shame of the present, whatever blows we receive from the fluctuation of events, whatever the apparent desertion or the momentary lethargy of mental vigour, none of us ... will repudiate the magnificent epoch in which we live, the virile age of mankind.”
This is a great time to be alive because it causes us to utilize all of the gifts and talents that we possess as individuals andr as a country. This is the time for us to call forward our best self, and we all have a best self.
There will be a time when most of us will not be around and our story will begin like this: “Once upon a time there was a nation of 367 million that was like the Big Brother or Big Sister to other nations. That nation took the initiative of the whole human movement and went on, saying to the family of other nations, ‘Come!’ And they followed. It spoke by the voice of its politicians, religious leaders, writers — of its poets, of its philosophers, of its orators — as by a single mouth, and its words flew to the extremities of the earth, to rest upon the brow of all nations.” Most of whom followed and admired the Big Brother/Sister attempted to emulate their behavior and other attributes.
When we get to the THE END, our once upon a time story will end the way those of us choose to write it today. When the THE END comes, hopefully, we will be able to pen these words: “And they lived happily ever after as they were led by Big Brother and Big Sister into the regions where love, beauty, truth and goodness are one.”