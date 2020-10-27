I recently had family come to visit and I got to see Rome through their eyes.
They didn’t stay in Rome but spent much of Sunday here. And what I realized was that I saw our community through their eyes as first-time visitors.
Last year my sister and aunt visited and it rained the entire time they were here. But we still managed to get lots of activities in, and the highlight of their trip was going to a wet and muddy Chiaha Festival. They absolutely loved it. They enjoyed seeing and buying all the local arts and crafts, and sampling all the food.
We ate at Harvest Moon and had drinks at Dark Side and Riverdog.
They planned this year’s trip in hopes that they could go back to Chiaha, but of course that was not to be.
So this year’s trip was a little different. This time my sister, her fiancé and his mom visited and their Rome exploration was limited to a few hours on Sunday. But in that short time, let me say that I was proud of what our city has to offer.
We started out with brunch at Crawdaddy’s. Whenever I mention a restaurant or other place of business in my column, I always like to point out that I don’t get any kick-backs and am in no way paid to say what I say. These are my honest opinions about these places.
Brunch at Crawdaddy’s was an exceptional experience. These visitors are from Houston and Galveston, Texas. They know good food and they know good seafood. They (and I) were very impressed by the food we ordered. We had several items including beignets, bayou egg rolls, grits, boudin hash and eggs as well as softshell crab.
Everything was so tasty and fresh. I have to say that the bayou egg rolls and the softshell crab were absolutely outstanding. My family loves fresh seafood and we agreed that the softshell crab rivals anything you’ll get on the coast. It was that good.
The owner of the restaurant came over to our table and had a great conversation with my family about the food and about Texas.
Let me say here that a big part of why we enjoyed our meal so much was the server. I believe his name was Jacob and he was extremely knowledgeable about every single menu item we asked him about. He asked pertinent questions about our preferences and gave us great recommendations.
You know how sometimes you’ll ask a server about something on the menu and they’ll say “let me go check” or “I’m not sure, I”ll have to ask about that”? Well Jacob answered every single question we threw at him about that menu.
After brunch I took them up to Myrtle Hill to get a beautiful view of the rivers and downtown Rome. We walked among the gravestones and they seemed to really enjoy the history in that place as well as the views it afforded. I’ve been to Myrtle Hill Cemetery on numerous occasions and I keep forgetting what a special place it is.
Then we walked up and down Broad Street. Unfortunately most of the boutiques and stores were closed. But they commented on the architecture, the trees and all the different storefronts. These are things I don’t really “see” because I live here and experience it all the time. I forget that visitors to Rome come from places that may not look anything like our city.
For example, my sister fell in love with the big fall display in front of the Living & Giving store. I’ve seen that display in the past few days. I’ve driven past it several times. But because she commented on how pretty it was, we stopped to enjoy the big, bright beautiful mums and the bright green ferns. It’s those little things that catch visitors’ eyes. A vibrant display on a Broad Street corner was enough to make us stop and take photos.
Then we drove through the Between the Rivers Historic District. Once again, I’ve driven those streets a thousand times. But because I was with people who hadn’t seen it before, the gardens and houses took on a whole new appeal. The colors, the architecture, the landscaping, the big Roman columns, all of it looked so charming. I was so proud to show them around.
One of the things I was surprised to be proud of was that my family was impressed that drivers on Broad Street stopped at all the crosswalks to let pedestrians walk across. People waved and said hello to them and asked how they were doing. Harry Brock was sitting outside, reading a book on Broad Street. We had a great conversation with him. These are things they can’t get in a big city.
Although it was only a short time in Rome, I know they enjoyed seeing a little of what our community has to offer. Berry was closed to the public, many of the stores were closed and Chiaha had been canceled BUT there were still wonderful things to see and do.
I am once again reminded of what I call the “little beauty” of our community. We may not have some of the massive infrastructure larger cities have. But we also don’t have the levels of crime and traffic that come with that. We may not have a Target or a Cracker Barrel. I don’t have a positive spin on that one. That one just hurts.
But what we do have are the subtle charms of a small city. We have friendly folks. We have cute neighborhoods, rivers, parks, trails, playgrounds, art, good music and good food. And those are wonderful things indeed.