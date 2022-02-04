Our country is in an unprecedented time with serious domestic, international, and microscopic threats to our great democratic experiment. We are being challenged in combined ways not seen in our history, yet, our congressional leadership is failing at nearly every turn.
While able to identify THAT we have problems (as most can) our Congresswoman has lost the ability to vision HOW we solve them. Her preferred methods border on psychotic, with expletive laced social media rants or coordinated streams of outrage and grievance seemingly designed to raise more money than solutions.
It is a most self-serving and devilish form of “leadership” that not only embarrasses our district but serves to isolate her amongst the individuals we need her to work with to actually save this country (as she often likes to say).
THAT we have threats to our freedom is given. HOW we represent those threats to form a more perfect union is the challenge of our leaders. THAT we have adversaries who wish us ill is given. HOW we navigate complex geopolitical threats is not done via tweet. THAT a pandemic stress our lives is obvious. HOW we respond to the challenge through genuine concern for others using the gifts of medicine, compassion, and ordered liberty is the art.
Constantly performing circus acts highlighting your outrage is not solving problems. Performative votes against bone marrow transplants, the Capitol police or aid to our Afghan allies serve only to underscore the unserious way our Congresswoman views her call.
The “we all must die,” laissez-faire attitude toward the whole pandemic (and most starkly during the Delta surge) literally costs lives in our district. You, who have been vaccinated, not likewise advocating vaccination is an abdication of leadership for political gain. Peddling in conspiracies and chastising our schools for implementing strategies to keep children in the classroom undermines the tireless work of our teachers and administrators. If you cannot find it in you to help, please just stay out of the way.
The company our Congresswoman keeps when outside of our district is also telling and speaks to her desperate need for attention that, again, serves us not. Her only pals, so far, actively supported an insurrection, speak at White nationalist rallies, use her for her money, and/or are under significant criminal investigation.
That she is barely tolerated by the Republican Caucus is an overstatement. Her failed attempt at an American First Caucus demonstrates the incompetence of her policy staff, who thought dabbling in the 1920s-style racial revisionism of progressive Democrats would be a good thing to do. Good grief.
That corporations in our district seek help from our two Democrat senators because of the impotence of our Congresswoman is also telling, and bodes poorly for Republican efforts in Georgia.
In total, we have major existential issues facing our district and country, with an incapable and unserious federal representative that seeks the circus over solutions.
She would do well to ponder these things while re-evaluating her associations and reason for occupying such a valuable seat of power. A seat which to-date has been sullied and squandered.