It is a sad time in America when only one of two major parties want to govern and improve the condition of the country and the other party is fighting to tear it down.
One question asked is did these people ever support the republic that was set up years ago to operate on democratic principles in the first place? The answer seems to be “No.” How could they, when everyone can see that our democracy is on life support.
I am now contradicting my earlier statement that the country was just having a fever and that it would burn itself out. But checking the temperature, I believe we are having brain damage as a result of the fever pitch being too high for too long. Remaining in this state can cause convulsions and hallucinations. When I listen to some of the leaders speak it seems like they are hallucinating and operating in a different world.
We have got to be mindful about what kind of individuals we vote to hold offices.
One politician recently made a statement which seems simple but if taken to heart must be considered. “Fear and hatred are easy sells but they are not right.” We must send someone to represent us who is going to fix things and not tear things up.
A maladjusted child can go to Washington and tear things up but we need fixers and people who believe in the democratic law of the land as was set forth by our Founding Fathers. For some reason we have been sending the wrong people to Washington for the wrong reason. Many have been nobodies in their districts, and they take that time there to be heard and seen for self-aggrandizement.
We want people in Washington to represent us who have the attitude of “I win, you win.” That kind of attitude calls for both sides compromising for the good of the nation. Too many lives have been lost for this country — for this America and the ideals for which it stands. We can count all the lives lost in the American Revolution, the Civil War, The Spanish American War, and all the other wars as a loss if our purpose is to tear down the remaining parts of the democratic structure that still stand.
We lost more citizens in the Civil War than all the wars that this country has fought put together. The figure that is always quoted for the total loss is 500,000. The number may be higher. If we consider nonmilitary deaths in the total that figure is considered to be 700,000 lives lost.
I am mentioning the Civil War in particular because there has been a call for another Civil War. We do know that there are many who never realized that that war was fought and won. America won that war.
Does anyone wonder why that is the only war that some people are calling for America to fight again?
This country has fought in 12 major wars in 250 years. No one calls for any of them to be repeated but the Civil War. What is the reason for that call? Most Americans know why, but I am wondering if most will admit to the truth. Since we seem prone and determined to live in the alternative reality, if such thing actually exists.