A little over a week ago, a lady I called Grandmother Delane left this world.
But this isn’t a sad column by any means. Actually, it could be looked at as a sort of celebration.
Now Grandmother Delane wasn’t my grandmother. I called her that because she was my friend Ansley’s grandmother and Ansley called her that. It was one of those situations where it felt disrespectful to call her Delane and it felt too formal to call her Mrs. Nolan. So I just called her Grandmother Delane because Ansley did.
Anyhow, Grandmother Delane was a firecracker. She was known for speaking her mind and whenever I had the chance to be around her, I was thoroughly entertained by the very blunt and matter-of-fact way she spoke about everything. No one ever accused Grandmother Delane of holding her tongue.
The reason I say this could be viewed as a sort of celebration is because when she died, I couldn’t help but think that she would be overjoyed to be reunited with her husband again.
Some of the last times I could sit and enjoy a conversation with Grandmother Delane were when she was in the hospital and I visited her a few times. We would talk about anything and anybody that was on her mind. We talked about her doctors, Princess Diana, her various family members, whatever was on the news that day, food, the nurse who just left the room ... and she just shot from the hip and held nothing back.
But throughout our conversations that had us both laughing, she would sometimes unexpectedly begin to sob and say she missed Hartwell and wished that she was with him.
That would be Granddaddy Hartwell who died in 2015. She missed him terribly. They had been married for 62 years. Many many years ago, they lived across the street from each other on Hickory Street in Celanese and got married when she was a senior in high school at 17 years old. He was home on leave from the Navy.
Granddaddy Hartwell was the love of her life. He was a gentleman in every sense of the word.
I remember him coming to the newspaper office to hand deliver announcements from the American Legion. He exuded a kindness and a gentleness that made him a favorite visitor of ours. Whichever receptionist happened to be there to take his announcements from him that day would be greeted by his kind voice saying “Hello, pretty lady.” And he had a smile for everyone in the room.
He had retired from the U.S. Navy as a Lt. Commander after 25 years of service, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam serving on the USS Intrepid. After retirement from the Navy, he became a tireless advocate for the local veterans in our community.
Granddaddy Hartwell was a member of and former chaplain of the American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard for 15 years.
He and Grandmother Delane lived in Shannon and raised three boys — Jimmy, Bobby and Gevonne.
Sometimes when she felt especially sad, Grandmother Delane would say she wished she was with Granddaddy Hartwell, meaning she wished that she was where he was. And I know that may sound morbid to some, but in my experience there are lots of folks who don’t see death as the terrifying “end” most of us do.
There are some for whom death is welcomed relief.
I know the idea of a loved one dying is something that crushes us emotionally. We’re heartbroken at the thought of life without them in it. We grieve and mourn. And that’s perfectly natural.
But I’ve had several instances in which people of a certain age have said to me “I’m tired. I’ve lived a long life and whenever the time comes I’ll be ready.” And that’s not necessarily a morbid way of thinking. If you believe that when you leave this world, there is a wonderful place waiting, with family and friends who have gone there before you, then I can understand that, for some people, that journey is one of gladness and not fear.
So when I heard that Grandmother Delane had left us, my thoughts immediately went to many of the amusing and quick-witted things she had said to me. I was sad for Ansley and for the rest of her family who had lost their matriarch.
But I couldn’t help but smile when I thought that Grandmother Delane had finally made it to that place she knew she would go. She was joined with her Hartwell once again. And that’s something we can celebrate.