Last week Georgia and the United States lost a true hero, former U.S. senator Max Cleland. Many people, of all political stripes, paid tribute to Sen. Cleland upon his passing. He deserved all of these kind words and many more.
Max Cleland dedicated his life to serving his country. He did so in many different ways. First, he served his country in Viet Nam. While there, fighting a war that was not popular at home, he lost three limbs. Like so many service men and women who returned from Viet Nam, he wasn’t celebrated. There was little fanfare. Those serving our country paid the price of war while fighting it and then paid the price of its domestic divisiveness upon returning home.
It would have been easy for Sen. Cleland to become bitter. He was disabled while serving his country and the country seemed to turn its back on its returning soldiers because it didn’t support the war they were fighting. Many Viet Nam veterans had a tough time when they returned home.
Max Cleland reacted differently. It took time for him to heal from his wounds, though he would never be the same. Yet he didn’t let the loss of three limbs get in his way. He decided to continue his service to his country in other ways. President Jimmy Carter tapped him to serve as administrator of the Veterans Administration.
When he returned to Georgia his service continued. He ran for and was elected Georgia’s secretary of state. He served in this position from 1983 to 1996. In 1996 he was elected to the United States Senate where he served one term.
I had the privilege to know Sen. Cleland for many years. As an activist in the Democratic Party I got to know him. He was a loyal Democrat as well as a patriotic American. What impressed me the most about him was his ability to inspire others. He was an amazingly inspiring speaker. I was always impressed with his ability to take the tragedy of his life and use it to lift others up.
As someone with a disability, seeing his success was, in itself, motivating to me. He didn’t let it slow him down. This is particularly remarkable given that the Americans with Disabilities Act wasn’t passed until 1990. Much of his public career had to be conducted without the protections of the ADA.
He was a role model for me. He showed me, and other people with disabilities, that we could still be productive members of society. He showed the country that all people, regardless of any physical differences they may have, can still live amazing productive lives.
As a political activist, he showed me there is a place in the Democratic Party for people with disabilities. It has been a mission of mine to increase participation by people with disabilities in the Democratic Party and the political process in general. This was certainly, at least in part, triggered by watching Sen. Cleland conduct himself.
Probably one of the saddest memories I have is Sen. Cleland’s 2002 reelection campaign. His opponents attacked him for being unpatriotic because of his stance on the war in Afghanistan.
It’s one thing to argue about policy. We can disagree, but to attack a man who knows firsthand what our soldiers face on the battlefield, a real war hero, as unpatriotic was just wrong to me. He loved his country. He continually found ways to serve it. It broke my heart to hear people call a war hero unpatriotic just to gain political advantage.
While disappointed he wasn’t reelected, he continued his public service in a series of appointed positions.
Max Cleland was a great Georgian and a great American. Rest in peace, Max Cleland. You will be missed.