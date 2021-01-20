Heavenly Father,
On this Wednesday, Jan. 20, in the Year of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 2021, which is the day our president-elect is inaugurated, we pause to give thanks for the freedoms bestowed upon us in this nation called the United States of America. We further pause to bless you as you led our ancestors centuries ago to establish this nation on the principle of religious freedom. Forgive us when we forget that religious freedom is granted by you, not a government, to all humankind. Knowing this, remind us that others in this world suffer because some governments suppress religious freedom. May that never happen in these United States.
We bring before you this day President-elect Biden as he will serve this nation for the next four years. We ask that you sensitize him to all the ethical and moral issues of the biblical witness and not just to those that are politically expedient. Enable him to listen to all points of view – those from the religious community and even those from the pagan community. We pray that he will listen to the diverse religious voices. Remind him that there are legitimate biblical concerns among those on the right and on the left and those in the center. May he seek to be bipartisan and lead us all in finding common ground on all issues.
May the soon to be President Biden have a humble spirit, for arrogance is an affront to you. When he is right in his actions, and he will be right at times, grant him the strength to acknowledge that with humility. When he is wrong, and he will be wrong at times, grant him the courage to declare both privately and publicly that he was wrong, even acknowledging before the nation and the world that he, too, like all others, is a sinner, even though that is not the politically correct thing for the president to do.
May he work for the poor and oppressed of this world. May he be sensitive to those who are marginalized. May he remember that the USA is but one of many nations on this earth that you love. May he labor for policies that not only will strengthen America, but will also strengthen all nations and peoples. May his ideology reflect a passion for the betterment of humanity worldwide. May he seek to be an instrument of your peace always.
May Mr. Biden continue to deepen his faith in the Lordship of Jesus Christ. As a Christian, may he seize opportunities, when appropriate, to testify to his faith humbly and gladly in the Lord Jesus Christ and the Church for which Jesus died. At the same time, may he do everything necessary to protect the sanctity of religious liberty for all, so that those who are not Christians may enjoy the same freedom to share their faith if they choose to do so.
Remind us that we can uphold our president, exclusive of agreeing with him on every single issue.
We pray for his wife, Jill. We pray, likewise, for the Biden children: Hunter and Ashley. We also pray for Mr. Biden’s seven grandchildren. We ask your protection for this wife, these children, and these grandchildren. We pray for this soon-to-be First Family, asking that it remembers there are myriads of families in the United States, and the rest of the world for that matter, not as fortunate and these families are suffering – some because of their own doing in some instances and some because of immoral policies. Some because of COVID-19. May the First Family welcome people from all walks of life – rich and poor, Democrat and Republican, Independent and Socialist, educated and uneducated, anybody and everybody – especially those who reside in this nation.
In addition, we pray for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug. Encourage them and their family. Strengthen and protect them.
Forgive us, O Lord, when we succumb to the temptation to deify presidents, vice presidents, senators, congresspersons, governors, lieutenant governors, state legislators, mayors, city councilpersons, county commissioners, judges and justices, preachers, pastors, theologians, churches, denominations, educators, students, sanitation workers, farmers, military personnel, veterans, coaches, athletes, physicians, dentists, bankers, attorneys, parents, and children. Forgive us when we deify the individual self. Remind us that there is but one deity and he is the creator and sustainer god of this universe revealed perfectly in the person of Jesus Christ.
All this we pray on behalf of President-elect Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. We also pray it for ourselves. And we do so in the strong Name of the Almighty and Most High God, even Jesus Christ our Lord, whom we worship in the Spirit, through the Son, to the Father, now and forever.