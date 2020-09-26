Our pastor shares with us a daily word that he refers to as a relevant reminder. There is so much as humans we already know, but there are times when we need to be reminded about some important things.
This kind of realization is called a more mature way of thinking. This maturity does not come only with age but with the realization that each day should be a day of intentionally learning something new. Each day when we wake, our intention should be to make this day that we have never seen before — and will never see again — a day that we would not mind being the last day we live.
Many of us are no longer bemoaning our days because of the COVID-19 requirements on our lives. Our thinking has changed and we now realize that if “a change is gonna come,” we must be a part of that change and make it happen. Just the simple thing of wearing a mask has taken us too much time to begin to think differently about, as this pandemic rages ever forward.
Many times, the new way of thinking takes a mental grip without the individual realizing that it has happened.
The other day we were returning from the Cancer Center in Marietta and we were both tired, but a stop at a grocery store was necessary. My husband loves going to the store, but this particular day I told him to put me out in front of the store, find a place to park, and I would find him when I finished shopping. He pulled up to the store, and I grabbed my credit card and raced into the store. As he drove off and I entered the store, something hit me like a ton of bricks. I remembered that I had left my mask on the car seat.
I felt naked. I felt uncovered, and then I began to feel ashamed for being disrespectful to other people who were all wearing their mask.
I knew exactly what I needed from the store and decided that I would press my way to that section as fast as I could, grab the item and go. I even decided not to speak to anyone even if I knew them. I felt so naked and ashamed for exposing others to me and what they thought I might have. The fact that I had taken the COVID-19 test and it was negative did not comfort me about what I had done.
On my way to the checkout line I saw one of my former students. Her back was turned to me and, without getting close to her or even looking her in the eye, I called her name and said hello. My pace increased, and I made my way to the checkout line with the fewest number of people in it. I tried not to interact with the cashier or anyone else in line. I did not want to call attention to myself as I thanked her, grabbed my bag and made a mad dash for the door. I felt such relief when I exited the store.
I know many of our citizens have chosen to call this virus a hoax and some are even saying that doesn’t exist. These are the people who have not experienced what 200,000 people and their families in this country have witnessed. Must we all get hit by a falling tree to know that one can be killed if it falls on us?
I have four family members who are just recovering from COVID-19. My oldest sister has battled it for months and is improving greatly. The others were younger and recovered sooner.
At the same time, close friends who live around the corner from them contracted COVID-19. The dad became ill and, as we all naturally do, the children began to give assistance to him, not realizing that he had the virus.
Robert Sr. had three children who were adults and had children of their own. The dad died last month of COVID-19, but by that time the attending children had it. They were all in the hospital and unable to attend the dad’s homegoing service. On the day of the dad’s homegoing the oldest child, Robert Jr., passed away.
The other two siblings were hospitalized and unable to make arrangement for Robert’s burial. The youngest son, Timothy, along with his own son, were recovering as well. Robert Jr.’s remains were held for three weeks before his graveside service could be held. The next week the daughter Debbie was well enough to be taken off the ventilator and released from the hospital. In her weakened condition, she made arrangements for his service.
Since that time, I have had a nephew who was a minister of the Gospel to pass away from COVID-19. He continued to keep the church building open in order to preach. He ruled out the scientists and health official reports warning that the virus is deadly and attacks the lowest hanging fruit. People with chronic health issues are considered the lowest hanging fruit.
You may be wondering why tell about my personal experience concerning those in my circle who have battled COVID-19. I am hoping that those who call it a hoax will check with some families who know for sure that it is not a hoax and find a way to lend a hand. We will give God glory when we shift our thinking into the way he intends for us to think and do by having the mind of Christ.